Medical equipment for Gobabis hospital
13 February 2021 | Social Issues
Handing over the equipment, BoN Head of Risk Management and Assurance, Magreth Tjongarero, said the Gobabis Hospital has been earmarked to receive some specific equipment due to its imminent needs in the wake of the pandemic.
This assessment was made following a donation of medical equipment worth N$3 million to the Ministry of Health by the central bank earlier this year to assist in the fight against Covid-19.
The equipment is worth N$200 000 and includes 100 full personal protective equipment, 100 coveralls, 10 thermo-guns, 100 face shields, 500 surgical masks, two electrocardiographs and four oxygen flow metres.
Accepting the donation, Omaheke Region Health Director Jeremiah Shikulo thanked BoN for responding to the needs that the region has in terms of medical equipment. – Nampa