Medical equipment for Gobabis hospital

Medical equipment was donated to the Gobabis District Hospital by the Bank of Namibia. Photo Nampa/contributed

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) on Friday donated medical equipment to be used in the fight against Covid-19 to the Gobabis District Hospital.

Handing over the equipment, BoN Head of Risk Management and Assurance, Magreth Tjongarero, said the Gobabis Hospital has been earmarked to receive some specific equipment due to its imminent needs in the wake of the pandemic.

This assessment was made following a donation of medical equipment worth N$3 million to the Ministry of Health by the central bank earlier this year to assist in the fight against Covid-19.

The equipment is worth N$200 000 and includes 100 full personal protective equipment, 100 coveralls, 10 thermo-guns, 100 face shields, 500 surgical masks, two electrocardiographs and four oxygen flow metres.

Accepting the donation, Omaheke Region Health Director Jeremiah Shikulo thanked BoN for responding to the needs that the region has in terms of medical equipment. – Nampa

