Medical students get jail time for fake Covid tests
24 February 2022 | Justice
A medical student is battling to be released from a Namibian prison after he was sentenced to two years behind bars without an option for a fine for forging Covid-19 test results at a border post.
Mussa Phiri (28), a seventh-year medical student, was arrested alongside 22-year-old Namibian medical student, Martha Namupala, in August 2021, at the Ngoma border post in Katima Mulilo while leaving Namibia.
Phiri, a Malawian, was on his way back to Zambia to continue his studies at Cavendish University in Zambia after a visit to Namibia.
Both pled guilty to charges related to producing fake Covid-19 test results to border officials.
Although the defence and public prosecutor proposed that the court impose a fine, Katima Mulilo magistrate Clara Mwilima did not accept their suggestions. She sentenced Phiri to 24 months on two counts related to the fake Covid-19 tests, and Namupala to 12 months. She did not provide the option for a fine.
Blame
The magistrate emphasised that the pandemic had cost lives and jobs and said it is “disappointing that there are individuals who are not concerned about the pandemic and would rather forge results of Covid-19”.
She said the accused’s conduct was “selfish and irresponsible” and defeated efforts to combat the pandemic.
She said the duo “have themselves to blame for the demise that will befall them.”
The magistrate stressed the “punishment must not be a slap on the wrist, but they must be taught a lesson to never repeat it again, have respect for the law and become members of society”.
Both Phiri and Namupala said the prison sentence has left them bereft.
“I was deeply distraught by the sentence imposed upon me as I felt that it was harsh, especially if it is taken into account that at the time of the sentence I was a first offender and I pleaded guilty on the basis that I am genuinely remorseful for the offence I committed,” Namupala and Phiri wrote in their respective affidavits when they set their appeals in motion.
Both highlighted that the conviction and severe prison sentence, without the option of the fine, has put their medical careers in jeopardy.
Shocking
Namupala withdrew her appeal in early February. On Monday, Phiri’s legal team filed the heads of argument for the appeal on Monday at the Windhoek High Court.
Phiri’s legal team argue the “sentence was harsh and shocking” and the magistrate overemphasised the seriousness of the offence, also that the magistrate’s stiff sentence could jeopardise his future as a medical doctor.
They argue the magistrate “failed to take cognisance when sentencing of the fact that the extended imprisonment could well deny society of a skill that is in demand and necessary and throw away seven years of training. We submit that such a sentence is with respect not rehabilitative.”
His legal team argue that the sentence was too stiff considering the sentences in other forgery cases that led to bigger benefits than what Phiri sought, namely to “be allowed to leave Namibia”, also that Phiri is young, a first offender and that he pled guilty so as not to “waste the court’s time.”
The appeal judges are being asked to set aside the current sentence, and instead impose a wholly suspended sentence, in addition to a N$3 000 fine.
The case is opposing the appeal.
The case is postponed for the hearing of the appeal before the High Court judges Christie Liebenberg and Claudia Claasen to 11 March 2022.