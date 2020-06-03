Medical students stranded in Zambia
03 June 2020 | Education
For more than sixty days, dozens of Namibian medical students studying in Zambia on health ministry scholarships claim they have had to survive without funding, leaving them frustrated and stranded without money amidst a worsening pandemic there.
“We are stranded with no money because the government has not yet sent out stipends for April, May and June,” one of the students, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of blowback from the ministry, said last week.
By Monday this week, he said the majority of students, apart from five who received their stipends last Thursday, remained without funding or answers. He said many of the students feel betrayed and isolated by the ministry.
“This is borderline inhumane treatment, because most of the students here don't have access to any other funds. The Covid-19 situation in Zambia is getting drastically out of hand, which means that most of us are stuck at home with no money to go home or buy food in bulk. We don't know what to do anymore.”
The student said their scholarship agreement with the ministry stipulates that students are given a three-month stipend at a time, but in February – the last time they received funds – they were only paid for February and March. “This has left us with no money for two months, and that was now almost four months ago.”
The students said that the cash worries come amidst the global Covid-19 crisis, which has worsened their predicament. “They left us here in this pandemic with no possibility or provision to go home.”
Approximately 70 students are studying in Zambia on a ministry of health and social services scholarship at Cavendish University and Lusaka Apex University
No money, no food
The student claimed the delays in stipend payments are not new. “This has been a problem since the first year, where we are stuck for months on end with no money and no food.”
The students say an electronic payment system was set up to help address the frequent delays but “it only seemed to make everything worse. Why can’t it be fixed?”
The payment disruptions are interfering with their ability to study and work. “We have to study and pass. That's why we are here. Not to struggle with hunger and no money. We have reached out to the ministry for help but they keep feeding us false information or they simply ignore us,” he claimed.
Questions sent to the health ministry last week remained unanswered.
After months of attempting to get answers from the ministry, frustrations have boiled over.
“This is ridiculous. We have to stay in Zambia because they keep promising us our stipends, but never see it through. We have no money, no way of protecting ourselves, and no way to get home. We feel so abandoned by people who claimed that they will take care of us.”
The students referred to a similar predicament, which was reported in the local media last week of 75 Namibian medical students in Russia, who had alerted the media that they were also stranded without funding.
At the time the ministry said they were aware of the situation and that technical issues were being addressed to process the funds.