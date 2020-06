Medical students want allowance delays resolved

Windhoek • [email protected] The health ministry this week confirmed nearly all of the Namibian medicalscholarship students studying in Zambia have received their allowancesfollowing complaints of a more than a two-month delay in payments that leftthem stranded without funds amidst the global Covid-19 pandemic.A student studying in Zambia on a health ministry scholarship said while most ofthe 70 students had been paid by this week, the repeated late payments arefrustrating and need to be addressed urgently.The student who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that while the studentsare hard at work readying for their upcoming exams, they are also workingtowards finding solutions. For many, their allowances are their only financialsource of security, he emphasised.“We have started to receive our stipends, but there are still a few who have notreceived. Right now, we are [hoping] that our next allowance in July comes withno delay because we have loans to pay back.”The student added: “We are tired of the money coming late because it puts us inunfortunate positions. By the time the next allowance should come, they willhave new excuses. Why can they not develop a better system that will allow us toreceive the money on time? This is the real question.”According to the students, they received their last allowance in February, forFebruary and March.They say that by late May, most of the students had not received their allowancepayments for April, May and June, which left many in dire straits for nearly twomonths before the next allowance payments began trickling in.At the time the student described the situation as “borderline inhumane”,stressing that in addition to lack of funding for basic necessities and studymaterials, the Covid-19 pandemic had worsened their situation while strandedfar from home and their loved ones.No problemThe ministry this week denied there was a chronic payment problem.Health ministry acting director of the human resource development departmentJoyce Shatilwe said, “The ministry is not facing any challenge” when asked aboutmultiple reports of late stipend payments from scholarship students in Zambiaand elsewhere.Shatilwe said the ministry “informed students that their allowance paymentswould be done on a quarterly basis. Each quarter is three months. Currently, thepayment for April to June is in progress, so the next payment will be for July toSeptember, so they will receive payment during that period,” the ministry officialsaid.She added that by Monday this week, 95% of the Zambian students had receivedtheir allowances for April to June 2020 this year.Another challenge the students highlighted in recent weeks is a lack ofcommunication and assistance from the ministry when they request informationon late payments.“As for communication, there has been none for more than a month,” the studentsaid this week.However, Shatilwe said the ministry is in regular contact with students, and thatthe High Commission of Namibia in Zambia also supports the students.Around 400 Namibian medical undergraduates study on health ministryscholarships around the world.Medical students living in Russia echoed the complaints of the Zambian studentsin February and May this year in media reports on late allowance payments.