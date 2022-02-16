Meet Chica the bear!

In commemoration of World Childhood Cancer Day, Liberty Life Namibia and the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) launched Chica the bear. Every year around 400 000 children worldwide are diagnosed with cancer. While there are treatments available, only about 30 percent of children survive, particularly in middle- and low-income countries, including Namibia. In light of these sad statistics, Liberty wants to create awareness, and thus launched the Chica Bear. Chica is a light blue bear with a sweet smile, intended to give hope and encouragement to children with cancer, their parents and friends. The bear is now available for purchase via chicanamibia.com for N$180. All proceeds will go towards CAN to support the care of children with cancer. “Children shouldn't die just because they were born in a certain country,” said CAN’s chief executive Rolf Hansen, at the event. Pictured here are MC Warren Kozonguizi (left), Liberty managing director Monique Cloete, and CAN CEO Rolf Hansen. Photo Saskia Damaschke

