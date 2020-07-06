Meet Hartlief’s new MD

Hartlief welcomed Gunther Ling as its new Managing Director (MD) on 1 March 2020. Photo contributed

Hartlief welcomed Gunther Ling as its new Managing Director (MD) on 1 March 2020 after having served in the same capacity at Namibia Dairies for the last seven years.

“It is an honour and privilege to be starting in this new role at Hartlief. It is an old Namibian company, loaded with heritage, so I am proud and excited to be a part of the Hartlief story. My family has been especially supportive and believe this is a good match for me having grown up on a sheep farm,” Ling said.

Ling’s career up to this point can be divided between two employers: Deloitte, where he started his auditing career; and the O&L Group which has been his home for the last 13 years. His O&L journey started in the finance department of the group, and later Broll Namibia. Thereafter, he joined Namibia Dairies as financial director before moving into operations which gave him good insight into factory life and manufacturing.

Ling then took up the position of managing director of Namibia Dairies from 2014 to 2019.

During his years at Namibia Dairies, he became well acquainted with the company’s processes, people, and setups. He was similarly tasked with overseeing Windhoek Schlachterei, also a subsidiary of O&L, which is fully integrated into Namibia Dairies.

According to Ling, “being familiar with the Windhoek Schlachterei business will assist me in my new role, because Schlachterei is being integrated into Hartlief. Moving forward, there will also be more interaction between Hartlief and Namibia Dairies, with the latter assisting with the sales and distribution of meat. Having connections with both sides makes my role in coordination easier. I often see these companies as one, because there are strong relationships and synergies between them.”



Expansion

Ling also looks forward to expanding Hartlief’s foothold in South Africa and having their processed meat products reach consumers in neighbouring countries like Zambia, Zimbabwe, Angola and even the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“We have an organised industry and good logistics systems which enable us to reach those countries. Nothing happens overnight, but it is a dream that comes with a lot of hope and excitement.

“Hartlief is a well-established brand with amazing people, facilities and products, and a great story to tell. I respect what has been done at Hartlief and just want to continue what has been built by the people before me.”

