Meet Michael !Goreseb – NWR’s resident snake handler

09 June 2021 | People

The mere mention of the word snake sends chills up some people's spines, but Micheal !Goreseb, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) snake handler, finds them fascinating.
Having worked at NWR's Namutoni resort for the past 14 years and recently relocating to Okaukuejo, !Goreseb has come into contact with all types of snakes over the years.
Originally from Otjiwarongo, he he grew up and schooled in Tsumeb, where his mother moved to when he was younger. He was introduced to snake handling from an early age by his grandfather, who was also a snake handler. As he grew older, he continued honing his skills, thereby making it easier for him to catch all types of snakes.
“When I was a young boy, I started catching all kinds of snakes,” he says, adding that “when one catches a snake, you should release back into the wild. This helps maintain the ecosystem. However, if you kill it, you will disturb the ecosystem.
Over the years, his ability to identify the different types of snakes has improved to the extent that he sometimes allows some of them to bite him. Yet he is quick to add that he knows the differences between the various snakes, so I'm always trying not to be bitten by the venomous ones, only the mild venomous ones”.
When he recalls the most venomous snake that he has caught, the black mamba comes to mind. Thus far, he has caught three of these highly venomous snakes, with the latest one being 3.6m in length.
His future plans are to grow in his profession to the point that he is recognised throughout the country as one of the best snake handlers around.

