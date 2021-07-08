Meet our Olympians!

Pictured in this archive image is Namibia's Beatrice Masilingi in action at the 12th edition of the African Games in Rabat, Morocco. Photo Nampa

The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) announced the team of athletes and officials that will represent Namibia at the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.

Namibia will be represented in five sports codes - swimming, boxing, athletics, cycling (road and mountain bike), as well as rowing. The athletes competing in the different sport codes are Philip Seidler (aquatics – 10km marathon swimming) coached by Nadja Seidler; Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma (200m sprinters) coached by Henk Botha, and Helalia Johannes and Rainhold Tomas (marathon runners) coached by Robert Kaxuxuena.

Other team members include light welterweight boxer Junias Jonas coached by Albertus Tsamaseb; road cyclists Vera Adrian and Dan Craven coached by Axel Theissen and Martin Nghilifavali as mechanic; while Michelle Vorster and Alexander Miller coached by Hans du Toit and Ermin van Wyk as mechanic, will compete in Mountain Bike (MTB) Cross Country.

Maike Diekmann will represent Namibia in rowing and is coached by Grant Dodds.

The medical and Covid liaison team comprises Dr David Weber as medical officer and Anna-Mart Kruger as a physiotherapist.

Secretary-General Joan Smith is in for safeguarding while Xoagub also forms part of the list.

Executive Director at the Ministry of Sport Audrin Mathe and Namibia Sports Commission vice-chairperson Alna Similo represent government.

Xoagub called on Namibians to support Team Namibia and make them “famous”, amongst others via social media.

“As an organisation we are really proud of the effort put in by the participants and their team managers while preparing for these games during these difficult times. Let us all try to make all our athletes famous via social media, publications and sports programmes,” he encouraged.

The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games will start on 25 July and end on 8 August. Team Namibia will start departing for Tokyo as from 18 July 2021, with Dawie Augustyn who will be the Chef De Mission. – Nampa

