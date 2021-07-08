Meet our Olympians!

08 July 2021 | Sports

The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) announced the team of athletes and officials that will represent Namibia at the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.
Namibia will be represented in five sports codes - swimming, boxing, athletics, cycling (road and mountain bike), as well as rowing. The athletes competing in the different sport codes are Philip Seidler (aquatics – 10km marathon swimming) coached by Nadja Seidler; Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma (200m sprinters) coached by Henk Botha, and Helalia Johannes and Rainhold Tomas (marathon runners) coached by Robert Kaxuxuena.
Other team members include light welterweight boxer Junias Jonas coached by Albertus Tsamaseb; road cyclists Vera Adrian and Dan Craven coached by Axel Theissen and Martin Nghilifavali as mechanic; while Michelle Vorster and Alexander Miller coached by Hans du Toit and Ermin van Wyk as mechanic, will compete in Mountain Bike (MTB) Cross Country.
Maike Diekmann will represent Namibia in rowing and is coached by Grant Dodds.
The medical and Covid liaison team comprises Dr David Weber as medical officer and Anna-Mart Kruger as a physiotherapist.
Secretary-General Joan Smith is in for safeguarding while Xoagub also forms part of the list.
Executive Director at the Ministry of Sport Audrin Mathe and Namibia Sports Commission vice-chairperson Alna Similo represent government.
Xoagub called on Namibians to support Team Namibia and make them “famous”, amongst others via social media.
“As an organisation we are really proud of the effort put in by the participants and their team managers while preparing for these games during these difficult times. Let us all try to make all our athletes famous via social media, publications and sports programmes,” he encouraged.
The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games will start on 25 July and end on 8 August. Team Namibia will start departing for Tokyo as from 18 July 2021, with Dawie Augustyn who will be the Chef De Mission. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Support for cyclists

1 day - 07 July 2021 | Sports

“RMB Namibia, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, has been a steadfast supporter of the great sport of cycling in Namibia for many years,” says Philip...

Striker Kambindu heads to Moz

2 days ago - 07 July 2021 | Sports

Brave Warriors striker Elmo Kambindu has joined Mozambique’s Clube de Desportos da Costa do Sol, commonly known as Costa do Sol on a two-year contract.The...

Masilingi, Mboma prepare for 200m

4 days ago - 04 July 2021 | Sports

After being withdrawn from participating in the 400 metre (m) race at the Tokyo Olympics, Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma will now turn their focus...

Vorster pumped for Olympic Games

2 weeks ago - 24 June 2021 | Sports

Namibia’s cross-country cyclist Michelle Vorster said she is better prepared for the upcoming Olympic Games than she was when she represented the country in Rio,...

SKW hosts annual Winter Shoot

2 weeks ago - 20 June 2021 | Sports

SKW Archers Club last weekend hosted their annual Winter Shoot, where over the course of the two days 14 archers participated in both indoor and...

Miller cycling up a storm in Europe

2 weeks ago - 18 June 2021 | Sports

Alex Miller, Nedbank Namibia Mountain Bike Marathon champion and Namibia’s representative at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, said he is enjoying his time racing at...

Beatrice, Christine readying for Tokyo

3 weeks ago - 17 June 2021 | Sports

Henk Botha, coach of Namibia’s fastest female sprinters Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma, said the athletes are hopeful of reaching their set targets before travelling...

‘Get your training right’ - Swartbooi

3 weeks ago - 15 June 2021 | Sports

Retired Namibian long-distance runner Luketz Swartbooi has called on athletes who qualified for the upcoming Olympics and Paralympic Games slated for Tokyo, Japan to focus...

De Lange, Liebenberg win Nedbank Cross Country

3 weeks ago - 13 June 2021 | Sports

Namibia’s African Cross Country (XC) and 2021 Nedbank Cross Country champion, Tristan de Lange and Courtney Liebenberg, on Saturday won the Pro Men’s and Women’s...

Relay – the hybrid edition

3 weeks ago - 11 June 2021 | Sports

Bank Windhoek, in collaboration with Farm Windhoek Fitness, said that the annual relay would be ahybrid event on Saturday (10 June) and Sunday (11 July)....

Latest News

Much excitement over air giant...

21 hours ago | Transport

Windhoek • [email protected] Antanov AN-255, with flight number ADB566F, is expected to land at the Hosea Kutako International Airport at 13:00 today with the first...

Small gesture of gratitude

21 hours ago | Society

Together with Checkers and Sun Medical, the Windhoek Lions Club was able to provide some healthcare workers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic at hospitals in...

Meet our Olympians!

23 hours ago | Sports

The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) announced the team of athletes and officials that will represent Namibia at the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.Namibia...

School winter break extended

1 day - 08 July 2021 | Education

The education ministry amended school terms again due to an increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths nationwide. The winter holiday, which was initially created to...

Comfort through the universal language...

1 day - 08 July 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] Netherlands based musicians, far from their homes in Namibia and Italy respectively, have used the universal language of song to bring comfort...

Support for cyclists

1 day - 07 July 2021 | Sports

“RMB Namibia, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, has been a steadfast supporter of the great sport of cycling in Namibia for many years,” says Philip...

Doek Awards: Meet the judges

1 day - 07 July 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Beauty Boois, Dr Coletta Kandemiri, Bruni Lubbe and Shawn van Eeden will serve as the judging panel, and Romeo Sinkala and Attila Giersch as commissioned...

Dololo hosts first virtual coffee...

1 day - 07 July 2021 | Events

Amid the 3rd Covid wave hitting Namibia with unprecedented force, the entrepreneurship hub Dololo has come up with a very special event: The first nationwide...

St Georges makes headway with...

2 days ago - 07 July 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Art of Colour, a 2-minute film pitch by St Georges Diocesan School in Windhoek, has been selected to go through to the next round...

Load More