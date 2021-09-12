Meet our T20 squad

Namibian cricketer Craig Williams in action during the International Cricket Council World Cricket League Division Two at the Wanderers Sport Field. Photo Nampa

The national cricket team going to the T20 World Cup to be held in United Arab Emirates and Oman from 17 October to 14 November 2021, has been announced.

They are Merwe Erasmus (captain), Johannes Jonathan Smit (vice captain), Jan Frylinck, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Stephen Baard, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, David Wiese, Pikky Ya France, Michau du Preez and Mauritius Ngupita.

In a media statement issued by Cricket Namibia chief executive Johan Muller said participation in the T20 World Cup is a big occasion and a great opportunity, not only for the men’s team, but for the entire Namibia. “We have made positive strides in the past 18 months and are looking forward to competing at this level. To qualify as one of the top 16 countries is already a significant achievement. Our aim however is to progress through to the second phase of the competition.”

In the same statement, head coach Pierre de Bruyn said the players’ commitment and performance over the past few months during training sessions made the selection easy. “Representing your country in a world cup is a privilege and it does not come across very often in one’s career. I wish the players all the very best.”

