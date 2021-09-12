Meet our T20 squad
12 September 2021 | Sports
They are Merwe Erasmus (captain), Johannes Jonathan Smit (vice captain), Jan Frylinck, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Stephen Baard, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, David Wiese, Pikky Ya France, Michau du Preez and Mauritius Ngupita.
In a media statement issued by Cricket Namibia chief executive Johan Muller said participation in the T20 World Cup is a big occasion and a great opportunity, not only for the men’s team, but for the entire Namibia. “We have made positive strides in the past 18 months and are looking forward to competing at this level. To qualify as one of the top 16 countries is already a significant achievement. Our aim however is to progress through to the second phase of the competition.”
In the same statement, head coach Pierre de Bruyn said the players’ commitment and performance over the past few months during training sessions made the selection easy. “Representing your country in a world cup is a privilege and it does not come across very often in one’s career. I wish the players all the very best.”