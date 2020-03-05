Meet the ‘godfather’ of SA rock

Excited about his visit to the desert country, Arno Carstens says he has a great show lined up for this coming Saturday when he performs at the Windhoek Country Club.

In an interview with Windhoek Express, Arno said he is excited to be playing some new music in Namibia. He is also constantly working on putting out new songs in his solo capacity. “But I am also excited for the new Springbok Nude Girls album later this year, and my art exhibition.”

Although he can’t recall when last he set foot in Namibia, he holds on to the memories that he has growing up, “and my dad taking me to Ai Ais, Namutoni , and Etosha Pan. I remember hearing the hyenas and lions at night, which stayed with me over the years. I would still love to spend a night in the desert under the stars.”

He also loves the old German architecture that is spread all over the country.

Arno is excited to be doing a few more shows than usual with the Sprinkbok Nude Girls, and is also looking forward to releasing their new album.

In his free time, he likes to keep fit and eat delicious, exotic foods. He also enjoys good movies, writing music and painting.

When asked with whom he would like to collaborate, he says that he has been blessed to share the stage with all his favourite artists, “so I have no desires left to nurture!” He did add though, that there is a voice he hears now and again that he would love to song with. “Two artists I discovered whose voices blew me away are Mlindo the Vocalist and Baby Rose.”

Don’t miss Arno Carstens this Saturday at the Windhoek Country Club. Namibia’s own Vaughn Ahrens opens. The gates and bar open at 17:00, while the show starts at 19:30.

