Mega prizes up for grabs

20 May 2020 | Business

Windhoek

Highway Importers is hosting a competition for small business across the country.
Owner Izaan Viljoen says she decided to provide this opportunity to small businesses as she owns a small business herself and is very aware of the struggle to get your business’ name out there.
“If you don't rent a shop in a mall or area where there are lots of people, you have to remind them of who you are and what you sell. And if they don't see an advertisement on Facebook or Instagram, then it's easy for them to forget about you,” she says
Viljoen adds that she wants people to like and follow small businesses on social media because these are major platforms for them to do business, “and the more people that can see their products, the more likely they are to support you. These small businesses are our bread and butter. It's how we support our families and is often our only source of income.”
In keeping this mandate, Highway Importers Namibia decided to give small businesses an opportunity to flourish.
To enter the competition Viljoen and partners are hosting, she says people simply have to go and ‘like’ and ‘follow’ each small business' Facebook business page that is involved in the competition. They ask that you also share the competition advertisement on your own page so that more people can see it.
“The last step is to send us your ‘favourite moment during lockdown’ photo along with your contact details. We will upload the photo on Facebook and the photo with the most likes will also win a small prize,” she says.
Viljoen feels that small businesses play a vital role in shaping the business industry, hence it is the foundation to successful ventures. “Hopefully this drive will motivate more small businesses to join forces and see that we are in this together and together we are stronger.”
For more information, WhatsApp 081 143 6543 or 081 264 2914

