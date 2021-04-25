Mega Solar on the way

The US, Namibia and Botswana advance a clean energy future

25 April 2021 | Energy

President Biden hosted a virtual leaders’ summit on climate last week,to catalyze global ambition to address the climate crisis.
The summit convened world leaders to galvanize efforts to keep the vital goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach. The Biden-Harris Administration selected the Mega Solar Project as an outcome of the summit.
Mega Solar is a partnership between the governments of Namibia, Botswana and others, which is expected to generate up to five gigawatts of solar power and to avoid an estimated 6.5 million tons of CO² annually – the equivalent of taking almost 1.5 million cars off the road.
The Mega Solar project is a part of USAID’s Power Africa Initiative, which is committed to assisting the southern Africa region transform from reliance on fossil fuels to clean energy, enabling a path to decarbonization.
A memorandum of intent was signed between all partners this month.
“I am very excited that Namibia, Botswana, the United States, the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, and the African Development Bank have taken important steps forward together on the Mega Solar Project,” US Ambassador Lisa Johnson said.
“When fully realized, Mega Solar could be one of the largest solar parks in the world, generating 3 000 to 5 000 megawatts of energy,” Johnson added. “This could transform Namibia and Botswana into two of the globe’s most significant producers of solar power, enough to begin exporting renewable energy to the southern Africa region. Beyond the economic potential, Mega Solar will help decarbonize southern Africa and will make a significant contribution to global efforts on climate change.”

Milestone agreement
Mega Solar’s initial goal is to provide additional power from solar photovoltaic and concentrated solar thermal technologies to meet local demand, an ultimate benefit of the collaborative efforts of the Mega Solar partners in strengthening the institutional and technical capacity as well as legal and regulatory frameworks of the focal countries.
Mark Carrato, USAID’s Coordinator of Power Africa, said, “Simply put, this milestone agreement, with Botswana and Namibia demonstrating unprecedented leadership and collaboration, moves Mega Solar from the concept phase to the action phase.”
“Unlocked by this partnership is the extraordinary development potential for life and globe changing clean energy, emanating from southern Africa on a pioneering scale of massive productive use,” Carrato added.
The Power Africa Initiative is making a difference across sub-Saharan Africa by improving lives, supporting economic growth, and combating climate change through improved access to clean, reliable, and affordable electricity.
Since 2013, Power Africa has leveraged the combined expertise of the private sector and 12 US government agencies to bring 12 000 MW – representing a U$22 billion investment – to financial close.
Power Africa has already connected more than 20.8 million homes and businesses to on- and off-grid solutions, bringing first time electricity to 98 million people across sub-Saharan Africa.

Similar News

 

Power cuts on

1 week ago - 12 April 2021 | Energy

As of this morning, electricity supply to both the Berseba and Witvlei town councils has been suspended, along with AgriBusDev, Congo Namibia Trading (Kombat) and...

New leadership for NAMPOA

1 month - 17 March 2021 | Energy

The voting members of the Namibia Petroleum Operators Association (NAMPOA) elected their new leadership during their annual general meeting.Leading the board is newly elected chairperson,...

Dramatic increase in fuel prices

1 month - 26 February 2021 | Energy

The Ministry of Mines and Energy announced that the price of both petrol and diesel will increase by 80c at 00:01 on 3 March.The new...

Which green features add value to your home?

7 months ago - 16 September 2020 | Energy

Investing in environmentally friendly enhancements for a home is not only a way to protect the environment and save on monthly energy costs, but it...

Fuel prices remain unchanged

9 months ago - 30 June 2020 | Energy

The ministry of mines and energy announced that fuel pump prices will remain unchanged at N$10.35 per litre for petrol and at N$11.13 for diesel...

Power to the people

10 months ago - 29 May 2020 | Energy

A N$15.5 million electrification project to supply power to nine informal settlements and 1 000 households over the next five years, was signed by the...

Optimism over Namibia’s energy industry

11 months ago - 18 May 2020 | Energy

With recently introduced reforms in Namibia’s renewable energy sector and the growing presence of international oil companies entering the hydrocarbons sector, the ministry of mines...

Future of Namibian energy industry in the spotlight

11 months ago - 13 May 2020 | Energy

A free webinar, The Future of the Namibian Energy Industry, is presented with the Namibianminister of mines and energy Tom Alweendo on Friday (15 May)...

Fuel retailers scramble to avoid losses

11 months ago - 07 May 2020 | Energy

Windhoek • [email protected] brief stock outage of petrol and diesel on Wednesday at some fuel stations in Namibia was due to savings measures by retailers...

Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb reaffirms support to the Tsumeb...

1 year - 09 April 2020 | Energy

Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb reaffirmed its support to the Tsumeb community by improving the preparedness levels of the Tsumeb District hospital should the COVID-19 virus...

Latest News

Journalists honoured

1 hour ago | Events

On Thursday the programs kick off to celebrate International Press Freedom Day (WPFD), which will be held in Windhoek again this year, 30 years after...

Another demo against oil production

2 hours ago | Environment

Windhoek • Steffi BalzarThe organisation Fridays for Future demonstrated in the capital on Friday against the planned oil production by the Canadian company ReconAfrica in...

Namibian LGBTQ exile dies in...

16 hours ago | People

Windhoek • [email protected] young Namibian who reportedly fled Namibia and sought asylum in Britain because of discrimination experienced due to his bisexuality, died by suicide...

Food for 200 Omaheke families

22 hours ago | Society

Deputy minister of gender equality Alexia Manombe-Ncube handed over food parcels to 200 households at Omitara and farm Blouberg in Omaheke region on Friday.The items,...

Mega Solar on the way

23 hours ago | Energy

President Biden hosted a virtual leaders’ summit on climate last week,to catalyze global ambition to address the climate crisis.The summit convened world leaders to galvanize...

Music industry mourns Tunakie

23 hours ago | People

Windhoek • Michael KayundeIt was a sad weekend for the Namibian music industry as news of Tunakie’s death broke on Saturday (24 April).A family source...

ATU, Ericsson expand Africa’s ICT...

2 days ago - 23 April 2021 | Technology

Namibia joined 45 other African countries and telecommunications stakeholders to launch the first set of African Telecommunications Union (ATU) spectrum recommendations that focus on transforming...

Teenage pregnancies, abuse discussed

2 days ago - 23 April 2021 | Social Issues

An open dialogue was held in Windhoek on Thursday to discuss the causes and frameworks in place to strengthen efforts to reduce learner pregnancies and...

Annual basketball camp back on...

2 days ago - 23 April 2021 | Sports

The Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS) in collaboration with the Basketball Artists School (BAS) will be hosting its third edition of the annually held DHPS/BAS Camp....

Load More