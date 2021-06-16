Melkies tests Tesla in Germany

Melkies Ausiku test driving the Tesla.

The founder and owner of LEFA Transportation Services test-drove the future of transportation

when he cruised around in a Tesla in Germany recently.

Melkies Ausiku has long dreamed of being able to drive a Tesla Electric Vehicle, given that many new

cars being sold are either fully electric or a hybrid. And now he finally got his chance!

He foresees a future of transport where the fleet of LEFA cars will consist of electric cars that

produce no emissions, use almost no fuel, have next to no noise and exhaust pollution, and can ferry

LEFA clients from A to B, safely, securely and with the minimum carbon footprint.

“I’ve always admired Elon Musk and I am a huge fan of Tesla cars. Having now driven one myself, it

surpassed all my expectations. Although it may take a while and our infrastructure will need to adapt

to accommodate EVs, I have no doubt it is our future, just as it is across the world. Doing it in the

style that Tesla delivers, is just the icing on the cake.

“To accelerate mass adoption in the European market, governments are offering various programs

such as tax benefits or purchase subsidies to individuals who buy electric vehicles. The Namibian

government can adopt a similar strategy to encourage adoption of electric vehicles in Namibia,” he

said.

Another important advantage of electric vehicles such as the Model 3 are its safety features. Tesla

vehicles are equipped with advanced safety features, making them much safer to operate. “In a

country riddled with growing fatal and non-fatal accidents that are mostly caused by human error,

perhaps it is time that we start adopting electrical vehicles with great safety features to help reduce

the carnage on our national roads.

LEFA is at the forefront of the transportation revolution and will engage and collaborate with

stakeholders and investors nationally and internationally to push the boundaries of innovation

within the transportation sector to make it safer for all road-users and minimize our environmental

impact.