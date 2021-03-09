Menstrual essentials for school girls

09 March 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]
The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) donated sanitary essentials for 770
school-going girls to the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture on International Women’s Day (8
March).
According to CRAN chief executive Emilia Nghikembua, there are many opportunities in the ICT
industry for the Namibian girl child. “Therefore, as a regulator in an industry that has a huge impact
on the economy, we deem it necessary to inspire, motivate and extend a helping hand to our
Namibian girl child,” she said at the handover in the capital on Monday.
She added that CRAN took note of the recent publication of how many Namibian girls are unable to
attend school due to the lack of sanitary essentials. For this reason, the authority approached their
employees to assist with donations towards keeping these girls in school.
“The employees heeded our call and generously donated N$2 300 towards our corporate social
investment initiative. CRAN contributed approximately N$64 000,” she added.
Employees were also asked to identify needy and deserving schools from across the country to
become beneficiaries of this investment. The schools were identified based on the needs of the
children living in those communities.
Keeping girls in schools
Nghikembua said that the initiative not only helps keep girls in school, but has contributed towards
the empowerment of the small and medium enterprise sector as the disposable sanitary essentials,
namely the Ann Pads, are produced by a local manufacturer.
“[Moreover] we have observed the motion tabled in the National Assembly by our deputy minister
of ICT Emma Theofilus, who seeks the amendment of tax laws to allow for tax exemption on all
menstrual hygiene products. We believe that such an exemption will go a long way in addressing the
plight of the Namibian girl child and CRAN fully supports the call.”
Speaking on behalf of the ministry, Faustina Caley thanked CRAN for the donation. “This day
[International Women’s Day] also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality. This year’s
theme, ‘Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world’, celebrates the
tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and
recovery from the pandemic.”

