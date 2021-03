Menstrual essentials for school girls

Windhoek • [email protected] The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) donated sanitary essentials for 770school-going girls to the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture on International Women’s Day (8March).According to CRAN chief executive Emilia Nghikembua, there are many opportunities in the ICTindustry for the Namibian girl child. “Therefore, as a regulator in an industry that has a huge impacton the economy, we deem it necessary to inspire, motivate and extend a helping hand to ourNamibian girl child,” she said at the handover in the capital on Monday.She added that CRAN took note of the recent publication of how many Namibian girls are unable toattend school due to the lack of sanitary essentials. For this reason, the authority approached theiremployees to assist with donations towards keeping these girls in school.“The employees heeded our call and generously donated N$2 300 towards our corporate socialinvestment initiative. CRAN contributed approximately N$64 000,” she added.Employees were also asked to identify needy and deserving schools from across the country tobecome beneficiaries of this investment. The schools were identified based on the needs of thechildren living in those communities.Keeping girls in schoolsNghikembua said that the initiative not only helps keep girls in school, but has contributed towardsthe empowerment of the small and medium enterprise sector as the disposable sanitary essentials,namely the Ann Pads, are produced by a local manufacturer.“[Moreover] we have observed the motion tabled in the National Assembly by our deputy ministerof ICT Emma Theofilus, who seeks the amendment of tax laws to allow for tax exemption on allmenstrual hygiene products. We believe that such an exemption will go a long way in addressing theplight of the Namibian girl child and CRAN fully supports the call.”Speaking on behalf of the ministry, Faustina Caley thanked CRAN for the donation. “This day[International Women’s Day] also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality. This year’stheme, ‘Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world’, celebrates thetremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future andrecovery from the pandemic.”