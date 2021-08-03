Mental health awareness campaign launched

03 August 2021 | Health

Student leaders from various institutions of higher learning launched a mental health awareness campaign to help and encourage students and learners affected by Covid-19 not to give up, but to seek help.
Speaking at the launch, Students Union of Namibia president Bernard Kavau said they have received various complaints of students who feel traumatised by the impacts of the virus. Some have lost their guardians who were responsible for paying for their education and rent, amongst others.
He said some students have dropped out and some have performed poorly in their studies therefore they felt it important to create awareness and avoid further dropouts.
“Mental health has been undermined for too long, most people don't really pay close attention to it but it's one of the diseases that are affecting society. We have also alerted the ministry of higher education to help,” Kavau said.
International University of Management student representative for accommodation Nghipundju Kondjela said four students have indicated that they need assistance with mental health and the university has identified three other students who are struggling to come to terms with what happened in their families.
“One of the students tried to complete her studies but she just couldn't, her academic performance dropped and the family has now discontinued her studies and took her away,” said Kondjela.
Grade 12 learner Anna Petrus said even though schools are re-opening, she is scared because they might close again and the final examinations are looming, while most topics are not covered. – Nampa

