Mental health in the spotlight – online

Captured on the Inspire stage are doctors Gerhard Marx, Mercy Tichareva and Chido Rwafa-Madzvamutse while responding to social media questions posed by Grace Luvindao of the Capricorn Group.

The World Health Organisation highlights that mental health repercussions regarding the effects that Covid-19 has on people, today and beyond, is becoming a significant problem.

For this critical reason, Capricorn Group hosted its seventh Inspire session last week – online for the first time – focusing on mental health.

The group’s Inspire platform was graced by doctors Gerhard Marx, Mercy Tichareva and Chido Rwafa-Madzvamutse, who shared diverse aspects of mental health and contributing factors of mental health disruptions.

They also helped participants to understand how to reach a balance between work and personal responsibilities to achieve psychological resilience.

The highly qualified professionals enlightened and encouraged as they shared their expertise, engaging several people, who responded positively on the platforms.

Dr Marx is a super-specialist general psychiatrist, who has worked in public and private mental health care for over 20 years. He has been in private practice for 11 years and is a committee member of the Health Profession Council of Namibia.

Dr Mercy is a General Practitioner with eight years of extensive experience in Psychiatry both in public and private mental health. Her passion is to improve awareness of mental health.

Dr Chido is a consultant psychiatrist, who has worked in public and private mental health care for the last eight years, striving to improve awareness about and reduce stigma towards mental health issues as well as improve access to quality mental healthcare. She has an interest in workplace mental health, women’s mental health and marital therapy.

Over the years the Capricorn Group has become synonymous with these inspiring events, featuring well-known celebrities and rousing conversations with mind-shifting potential. The previous Inspire sessions allowed for face-to-face engagement. This time around, a first for the group, the Inspire session took on a digital approach, live on the group’s Facebook and YouTube page.

