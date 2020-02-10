Mentoring diamonds in the rough

Mentors and mentees pose for a pictured with Bank Windhoek's Head of Corporate Affairs, Hayley Allen (seated, middle) and the programme’s organiser, Desèré Lundon-Muller.

Bank Windhoek has once again pledged its support to the Katuka Mentorship Programme.

“Empowering women who are in business is why supporting the Katuka Mentorship Programme is the perfect fit for Bank Windhoek,” says the bank’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Hayley Allen. “We are a partner for growth for women entrepreneurs – both personally and professionally. And we are proud to be a conduit to the relationship that mentors and mentees will be building over the coming year.”

Launched in 2001 by the late Lena Markus, a former Businesswoman of the Year in the category Corporate/Professional, the Katuka Mentorship Programme aims to empower and encourage entrepreneurs, business and professional women to achieve success in their careers through mentorship by seasoned business-minded and professional women.

Addressing the mentees and mentors as she thanked Bank Windhoek, the Programme’s Organiser, Desèré Lundon-Muller, said: “The objective is to create a platform for your professional growth, leadership skills as participants, and we do this to bring out the best in you. We also encourage you to share and plough back the knowledge gained within your communities.”

Currently in its nineteenth year, the programme has produced significant results in the careers of the participating mentees. To date, 373 entrepreneurs and businesswomen have completed the programme.



Training

After passing a screening selection process conducted in October 2019, 49 mentors and mentees completed a three-day Mentorship Orientation Training, which took place in Windhoek last week.

A well-known human resource specialist, Sabine Ruegg of Thalestris Training Consultancy, conducted the training. “I am very impressed with all the mentors and mentees. As for the mentees, they are rough diamonds, which we are sure will brightly shine after we complete this year's training.”

This year’s mentors are Regina Ambambi; Naita Awene; Dunja Berger; Luzelle Coetzee; Rosalia Fototlela; Hendrina Hango-Ndakola; Gloria Kapingana; Ritta Khiba; Maryke Krohne; Rosalia Mulamata Simonee; Janet Njembo; Erika Preuss; Louise Profijt; Sabine Ruegg; Louise Shixwameni; Lovisa Uukelo; Annemarie van der Riet; Helene Vosloo and Ndawedapo Shaanika.

The mentees are Etuna Akuunda; Josephine Angula; Selma Benjamin; Tamzyn Conradie; Mina Elias; Ottillie Endjala; Selma Hamutenye; Rauna Hekandjo; Jessy Hidulika; Eunike Iiyambo; Joolokeni Joel; Bibiana Kadira; Mbeurora Karamata; Sharon Kavita; Tukondjeni Mutota; Letty Namwoonde; Ngajo Ndjoze; Twapandula Nghifindaka; Mandisa Rasmeni and Christofina Shindume.

The Katuka Mentorship Programme is open to all women with Namibian citizenship. It requires participants to have the desire to learn, develop, and commit to its activities for a year. After scheduling events and meetings, both the mentors and mentees meet for training sessions. The second training gathering for this year will take place in April, and the third in August.

