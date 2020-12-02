Mentorship programme celebrates successes

02 December 2020 | Business

The Katuka Mentorship Programme recently acknowledged 31 mentors and mentees who completed this year’s intake while introducing 48 participants as candidates for 2021.
According to Bank Windhoek's Head of Corporate Social Investment, Sponsorship and Events, Bronwyn Moody, the bank in February committed to sponsoring the programme because they believe that it plays a critical role in empowering women in the small to medium enterprise sector. She commended the programme’s continuation regardless of Covid-19 challenges, thanking the programme leaders for going virtual with this year’s sessions and not merely cancelling it.
With Bank Windhoek as the primary sponsor, the programme aims to empower and encourage entrepreneurs, business, and professional women to succeed in their careers through mentorship by seasoned business-minded and professional women.
It was launched in 2001 by the late Lena Markus, a former Businesswoman of the Year in the category Corporate/Professional.
“The programme matches a mentee and mentor with a similar personal and professional interest in the process of support, sharing, and learning to help entrepreneurs and businesswomen who want to start up, successfully run or achieve success in their existing field of business and reach their full potential,” said the programme's organiser, Desèré Lundon-Muller.

Significant results
In its 19th year, the Katuka Mentorship Programme has produced significant results in the participating mentees’ careers. To date, 401 entrepreneurs and businesswomen have completed it.
Entrepreneur Rauna Hekandjo, who spoke on behalf of the 2020 participants, said although business was challenging due to Covid-19, being part of the programme was beneficial as it allowed her to become innovative and seek solutions to tackle problems. “We learned a lot about financial management, and are grateful to Bank Windhoek and the Katuka Mentorship Programme for this opportunity,” Hekandjo said.

Overview
The 2021 participants will kick off the programme with orientation training in February 2021, with the second and third gatherings scheduled to take place in April and August.
The mentors and mentees are as follows:
Mentors: Abena Tambrescu; Ailly Hangula-Paulino; Eunice Ajambo; Annemarie van der Riet; Naita Awene; Mathilde Ishitile; Kobie du Preez; Erika Preuss; Simonee Shihepo; Gloria Kapingana; Ritta Khiba; Louise Profijt; Helene Vosloo; Janet Njembo; Ndawedapo Shaanika; Olivia Nghaamwa; Rebekka Tangi Amakali and Louise Brown.
Mentees: Abasha Tjipetekera; Belinda Karuaihe; Ebby Avula Hamukwaya; Emma Claasen; Imelda Hoebes; Joyce Luanda; Justina Ndimba; Kiselle Clarke; Ksveria Hambabi; Leena Iipumbu; Mariana Shaakumeni; Martha Kanyemba; Martha Kautanevali; Ndeshi Kakwambi; Nelly Mwawedange; Olivia Mwanyekange; Ravioli Kooper; Rejoice Hoaes; Roselda Jantjies; Saara Niitenge; Selma Benjamin; Twakondja Povanhu; Victoria Luanda and Zelna Garoes.
With renowned human resource specialist Sabine Ruegg as its trainer, the Katuka Mentorship Programme is open to all women with Namibian citizenship. It requires participants to desire to learn, develop, and commit to its activities for a year. After scheduling events and meetings, both the mentors and mentees meet for training sessions.

Similar News

 

Pitching for Recovery

23 hours ago | Business

The Pitch for Business Recovery Scheme which lends support to mitigate the negative impacts of Covid-19 on the Namibian economy in cooperation with the ministries...

Centenary for Old Mutual in Namibia

3 days ago - 30 November 2020 | Business

Old Mutual commemorated a full centenary of doing business in the Land of the Brave in November.The celebration was hosted as a virtual event on...

Plaaslik, op jou vingerpunte

1 week ago - 23 November 2020 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] The Local is alles presies net dit – plaaslik. En as jy ’n ondersteuner is van plaaslike produkte engoedere, gaan hierdie aanlynwinkel...

Academy for women entrepreneurs launched

1 week ago - 20 November 2020 | Business

US Ambassador Lisa Johnson officially launched the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) program in Namibia on Thursday.The program was established in 2019 and provides women...

Selling proudly Namibian cosmetics around the globe

2 weeks ago - 16 November 2020 | Business

The Namibia Network of the Cosmetics industry (NANCi), with the support of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ) Promotion of Business Advisory and...

Keeping busy hands clean

3 weeks ago - 12 November 2020 | Business

BEE Energy Efficient took hands with Namibian Tourism Expo (NTE) last week, having sponsored hand sanitiser stations at the event and being sourced to supply...

The robot-powered microbrewery of the future

3 weeks ago - 10 November 2020 | Business

The DIY approach of the microbrewery industry can be complemented by the use of robotics, says Yaskawa Southern Africa’s System Solutions Engineer, Riccardo Ferrari.“We’ve seen...

Queen of entrepreneurship shares her know how

4 weeks ago - 04 November 2020 | Business

Seasoned and versatile entrepreneur Twapewa Kadhikwa launches a new reality show Twapewa Kadhikwa, the Queen of Entrepreneurship, on 9 November, which seeks to equip entrepreneurs...

Bigger, better and always cheaper

1 month - 02 November 2020 | Business

Metro Windhoek invited customers to their new store opening at their premises in the Northern Industrial Area on Thursday, 29 October. The previous store was...

NBL celebrates a centenary

1 month - 29 October 2020 | Business

“We are officially 100 years old today and what an adventurous journey it has been for our business!” says an excited Marco Wenk, managing director...

Latest News

Avoid overspending this season

4 hours ago | Banking

As the holiday cheer takes hold, we’re bound to be tempted to spend more than we should, but having fun shouldn’t mean overspending. Budgets may...

Lekker tourism expo on the...

22 hours ago | Events

The Local Tourism Is Lekker Expo is currently underway in the capital, providing prospective travellers the opportunity to see what’s available, and for operators to...

Bank backing for locust research

23 hours ago | Agriculture

FNB Namibia handed over N$100 000 towards the University of Namibia (UNAM) to support their research relating to the outbreak of the locusts in the...

Mentorship programme celebrates successes

23 hours ago | Business

The Katuka Mentorship Programme recently acknowledged 31 mentors and mentees who completed this year’s intake while introducing 48 participants as candidates for 2021.According to Bank...

Pitching for Recovery

23 hours ago | Business

The Pitch for Business Recovery Scheme which lends support to mitigate the negative impacts of Covid-19 on the Namibian economy in cooperation with the ministries...

Media ethics and press freedom...

1 day - 02 December 2020 | Events

The Ministry of Information & Communication Technology (MICT) in partnership with the Editors’ Forum of Namibia (EFN) invites the Namibian media fraternity, government and agency...

For Christmas gifts and much...

1 day - 02 December 2020 | Events

Come and do some early Christmas shopping or find a special bargain at Trophaendienste’s 50% off clearance sale this Saturday!On sale are a huge variety...

Rough diamond that’s ready to...

2 days ago - 01 December 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Ray Auala JrThe benefits of deep capital markets in emerging economies is known, and a fundamental pillar of this is the bond market.Although...

Nuwe enkelsnit vir SA duo

2 days ago - 01 December 2020 | Art and Entertainment

SA-sanger Janie Bay en Danie (du Toit) Reënwolf span hul unieke kragte saam vir die nuwe enkelsnit, “Ek glo in jou”, wat pas vrygestel is.Beide...

Load More