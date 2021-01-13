Messaging apps: What now?

13 January 2021

Windhoek • [email protected]

Users of the popular messaging app, Whatsapp, are concerned after it was announced in December that new terms of service will be rolled out in February.

According to wabetaininfo.com, the update will focus on how the app processes your data and how businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats. If you agree to the new terms of service, you can continue using the app. If you don’t agree, you can delete your account within the Whatsapp settings.

Namibian user, Nrupesh Soni, says that since WhatsApp was bought by Facebook a few years ago already, they probably already have all the info they need. “It's only now they are making people agree to it. At the same time, the moment you sign up for Facebook and other apps, you've given them consent to use your data,” he said.

In terms of other messaging app services, Soni says Telegram is not linked to Facebook, making it a bit safer in terms of big data. “But on the other hand, is owned by a Russian company.”

Another option is Signal.

“Signal is open-source and the first company to introduce end-to-end encryption and all apps, including WhatsApp, use their proprietary technology for encryption. So, compared to others, it's the safest,” Soni opined.

He added that if a product is free, then you are the product. “If you don't have anything confidential to discuss or if your business depends on networks of people, then keep using WhatsApp. But if you are worried about privacy and have confidential information to discuss, then your best bet is Signal at this stage.”

