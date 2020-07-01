MICE card for corporates

01 July 2020 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has expanded its NamLeisure offering by introducing a NamLeisure Corporate card that is aimed at giving companies a discount on their meetings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE) at any of its establishments that are spread across the country.
Considering the huge impact that Covid-19 has had on business, NWR saw the need to introduce a product that would be able to assist companies as they map their way forward post-pandemic.
“Over the years, we have received requests from companies to make use of our facilities for different purposes,” says Esther Ndilula, NWR MICE and Tour Planning Manager. “After some consultative engagements, we saw the opportunity to create a NamLeisure Corporate card. Companies will be spoilt for choice across a variety of our various resorts. I therefore encouraging companies to get the card to enjoy its great benefits – be it for meetings, incentives, conferences, events or team-building exercises.”
NWR Chief Marketing Officer Epson Kasuto, adds: “With a 50% discount on accommodation and a 25% discount on activities, our wish is that companies take advantage of this card to make use of our facilities throughout Namibia at a discounted rate.”
The NamLeisure Family already consists of a NamLeisure Student card that costs N$150; the NamLeisure Solo for singles that costs N$250; the NamLeisure Plus for two that costs N$400; and a NamLeisure Family card aimed at families consisting of two adults and two children aged 13 to 17 that costs N$700. All of these cards are renewable annually, while the corporate card costs N$3 000 and is renewable every three years.

