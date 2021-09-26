Michelle McLean seen in Times Square

26 September 2021 | Events

The International Association of Top Professionals over the weekend revealed a billboard in new York's Time Square of former Miss Universe, Michelle McLean after awarding her as top humanitarian and entrepreneur.
“So honoured to be at the reveal today of my award as Top Humanitarian and Entrepreneur of the year for IAOTP, sharing this amazing platform with the great Mark Rivera, renowned saxophonist (formerly with Billy Joel),” McLean said of the reveal. “Proud to represent my country for tourism and investment with Namibia’s President, His Excellency Dr. Hage Geingob while at the UN General Assembly.”
She added that dreams can come true if you are prepared to work hard. “Always be grateful for all you have!”

