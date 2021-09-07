Michelle Mukuwe aiming for Miss Earth

07 September 2021 | Events

Windhoek • Margareth-Rose Kangootui

First-year entrepreneurship student Michelle Mukuve has fixed her eyes on one of the world’s most coveted titles in the institute of pageants: Miss Earth.
This beauty contest is an annual international environmental-themed pageant that promotes environmental awareness, conservation and social responsibility.
Aged 22, Michelle hails from the “Land of the World Champion Runner” Christine Mboma – the Kavango East Region, and has always had a flair for beauty contests. Her modelling career started in her basic education years and has since gained momentum.
In 2019, she was crowned Miss Rundu and later proceeded to Namibia’s national beauty pageant, Miss Namibia, in which she was the second runner-up. Drawing confidence from that, Michelle is determined to become the first Namibian to be crowned Miss Earth, come 2022.
“With that crown in mind, I hope to fly the Namibian and African flags so high that only the eagles and satellites can catch me up there,” the beauty queen proclaimed.
She added that the support from the UNAM community, as well as confidence in herself, will go a long way in helping her win this grand title.
With her busy schedule of managing school and her modelling career, Michelle said that it does get hectic at times, but added a few tips that have helped her stay on top of her academic career. “One of the hardest things to manage for any student is time, especially when you have other interests that are dear to your heart. I would encourage students to plan, stay on schedule, and build a support system.”
She emphasized that students should focus on their goals, set boundaries, ask for help when they need it, and most importantly, break from set routines once in a while.

Similar News

 

/Ae //Gams festival postponed

4 days ago - 03 September 2021 | Events

The City of Windhoek (CoW) announced the postponement of the /Ae //Gams Arts and Cultural Festival, which was slated for 28 to 30 October 2021.In...

Calling all photographers, citizen journalists

1 week ago - 30 August 2021 | Events

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) is calling on photographers from around the globe who document trade and development issues, to share...

Our Chani takes the title

2 weeks ago - 22 August 2021 | Events

Namibia’s Chanique Rabe was crowned Miss Supranational 2021 during the final of the competition that took place in Nowy Sacz, Poland. She competed against 58...

Register for Dubai World Expo now

2 weeks ago - 18 August 2021 | Events

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) has called on Namibian tourism sector companies that are interested in showcasing their product offering and projects,...

Chanique ready for Miss Supranational

1 month - 26 July 2021 | Events

Swakopmund • [email protected] Miss Supranational Namibia 2020, Chanique Rabe, says she is ready to represent Namibia at Miss Supranational 2021 which is set to...

Mining expo cancelled

1 month - 11 July 2021 | Events

The Chamber of Mines of Namibia announced the cancellation of its 2021 Mining Expo and Conference, which was scheduled to take place on 1 and...

Dololo hosts first virtual coffee break

2 months ago - 07 July 2021 | Events

Amid the 3rd Covid wave hitting Namibia with unprecedented force, the entrepreneurship hub Dololo has come up with a very special event: The first nationwide...

Busy programme for upcoming German weeks

2 months ago - 11 June 2021 | Events

The many facets of German culture and German-Namibian cooperation is again being showcased throughout the country, with the German Weeks taking place this month.Hosted by...

Chelsi our new Miss Namibia

3 months ago - 06 June 2021 | Events

Chelsi Shikongo (middle) was chosen as Miss Namibia 2021 in the capital on Friday. The 25-year-old hails from Walvis Bay and has been working as...

Money and your mindset

3 months ago - 27 May 2021 | Events

Windhoek • [email protected] you want to know the difference between when debt is a want or a need, then you don’t want to miss the...

Latest News

Senior hockey stars on their...

13 hours ago | Sports

The Namibian Ice and Inline Association (NIIHA) will be sending a Senior Men’s Team to Roccaraso, Italy, for the roller hockey World Championships, taking place...

Namibia’s child rape tsunami

13 hours ago | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian police opened 15 cases of rape involving children and teenagers aged between 11 months and 17 years old since the beginning...

Sport ekspo môre geloods

14 hours ago | Sports

Windhoek • [email protected] tweede uitgawe van die Namibia Annual Sports Expo (NASE) word môre om 09:00 by Windhoek Gimnasium bekendgestel; dit word regstreeks op Namibia...

Golf series continues to make...

14 hours ago | Sports

The Nedbank for Autism Golf series resumed three weekends ago at the Walvis Bay Golf Club after going on a three month hiatus following the...

Michelle Mukuwe aiming for Miss...

14 hours ago | Events

Windhoek • Margareth-Rose KangootuiFirst-year entrepreneurship student Michelle Mukuve has fixed her eyes on one of the world’s most coveted titles in the institute of pageants:...

Major milestone for ride-hailing app

15 hours ago | Transport

By mid-August this year, ride-hailing app LEFA reached a major milestone by clocking up more than 100 000 successful trips. In fact, more than 120...

New digs for NaDEET

15 hours ago | Environment

The Namib Desert Environmental Education Trust (NaDEET) located 100 km south of Sesriem/Sossusvlei on the NamibRand Nature Reserve, received a €25 000 (N$423 345) from...

Remain vigilant as financial crime...

16 hours ago | Crime

The impact of Covid-19 reverberated throughout society and has increased the pressure on individuals and businesses. This is mainly as a result of the global...

NaCC warns municipality about fibre...

16 hours ago | Technology

The Namibian Competition Commission (NaCC) cautioned the Windhoek municipality to offer access to fibre optic infrastructure development in and around the capital on equal terms...

Load More