Michelle Mukuwe aiming for Miss Earth

Beauty queen and second runner-up in the Miss Namibia pageant, Michelle Mukuve, plans on participating at the Miss Earth pageant in 2022. Photo contibuted

Windhoek • Margareth-Rose Kangootui



First-year entrepreneurship student Michelle Mukuve has fixed her eyes on one of the world’s most coveted titles in the institute of pageants: Miss Earth.

This beauty contest is an annual international environmental-themed pageant that promotes environmental awareness, conservation and social responsibility.

Aged 22, Michelle hails from the “Land of the World Champion Runner” Christine Mboma – the Kavango East Region, and has always had a flair for beauty contests. Her modelling career started in her basic education years and has since gained momentum.

In 2019, she was crowned Miss Rundu and later proceeded to Namibia’s national beauty pageant, Miss Namibia, in which she was the second runner-up. Drawing confidence from that, Michelle is determined to become the first Namibian to be crowned Miss Earth, come 2022.

“With that crown in mind, I hope to fly the Namibian and African flags so high that only the eagles and satellites can catch me up there,” the beauty queen proclaimed.

She added that the support from the UNAM community, as well as confidence in herself, will go a long way in helping her win this grand title.

With her busy schedule of managing school and her modelling career, Michelle said that it does get hectic at times, but added a few tips that have helped her stay on top of her academic career. “One of the hardest things to manage for any student is time, especially when you have other interests that are dear to your heart. I would encourage students to plan, stay on schedule, and build a support system.”

She emphasized that students should focus on their goals, set boundaries, ask for help when they need it, and most importantly, break from set routines once in a while.

