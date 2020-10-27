Micro grant for Gobabis foundation

27 October 2020 | Society

The Light for the Children Foundation in Gobabis received N$180 000 from the German embassy's micro project fund to implement safety measures at its school and educational centre in accordance with Covid-19 regulations.
The funds were used to purchase items and material to ensure the continuation of the valuable work of the foundation in assisting vulnerable children and community members.
The items purchased included hands-free thermometers, masks and sanitizers for the daily use, as well as paint and Covid-19 display material for social distancing demarcation. To avoid the multiple use of educational material by all the learners, the foundation purchased projectors and screens for all eight classes to ensure a safe learning environment. Some of the classrooms were modified to allow the recommended air circulation.
The learners at the pre-school run by the Light for the Children Foundation come mostly from disadvantaged backgrounds and are most severely impacted by the effects of the pandemic. Some of them receive the only meal for the day at the school's soup kitchen. This is why the centre also purchased nutritional supplements to offer with the daily meal they distribute, to ensure that the community members and especially the children stay healthy.
Light for the Children Foundation runs a centre which was founded in 2002 by community members in the informal settlement of Canaan in Gobabis. Managed by Pastor Henk Olwage together with his staff, the wellbeing of an average of 300 children and community members is their first priority. Early childhood education by trained personnel is the foundation's main task. In addition, a daily meal program is offered, which not only benefits the children but also feeds some of the neediest people of the community.

