Micro lender gets on board

Letshego Namibia announced that is offering customers the opportunity to apply for relief by way of a 3-month payment holiday, effective 1 April 2020.

Customers can apply by sending an SMS to 5626 with the word “relief”, followed by the name of their town. Relief will be considered on a case-by-case basis subject to normal terms and conditions and only if their salaried income was in anyway affected by the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“Letshego acknowledges that these trying times and that financial institutions should be responsive to the prevailing and unfolding socio economic environment. It is for that reason that we will consider each application for relief on an individual basis, to assist our customers to manage their repayments through this challenging period,” chief executive Ester Kali said.

“Four of Letshego’s retail branches, namely Windhoek, Katutura, Rundu and Swakopmund remain open to assist customers in need. However, customers are urged to take all national health measures and guidance into consideration, and use alternative channels wherever possible,” Kali added.

She said that in line with social distancing practices and prioritising the health and wellbeing of both staff and customers, a minimum of half of Letshego Namibia’s staff will be operating from home, while maintaining business continuity and service delivery for customers via safe and secure digital platforms.

“All Namibians, all companies and institutions – from both the public and private sectors – need to rally together to support national efforts in preventing the spread of the virus, caring for those infected with the virus, as well as sustaining local economic activity,” Kali said.

In other news, the Letshego Group committed more than N$4million in direct financial support to regional government relief funds and non-profit organisations across its 11 market footprint in sub Saharan Africa. Within this total regional contribution, Letshego Namibia is donating N$1.1 million towards the Covid-19 pandemic.

