Microfilm scanner for National Archives

08 October 2020 | Education

The German Embassy in Windhoek provided funding of around N$248 000 to the ministry of education, arts and culture for the procurement of a Microfilm scanner, to be used at the National Archive.
This scanner makes it possible to read and digitize material stored on microfilm at the National Archives, ensuring that such information is accessible to researchers and interested citizens.
During the hand-over of the scanner earlier this week, Chargée d’Affaires of the German Embassy
Ellen Gölz said that the archives guards the memories of the nation and is a valuable source of information for citizens. “We are glad to support the National Archives in their endeavour to make historical documents accessible to all Namibians.”
According to chief archivist Beauty Matongo, the National Archives preserves seven linear meters of microfilm, and one of its goals is to provide information and to promote research. “However, since 2012, these information resources had been inaccessible due to the lack of replay machines. For this reason, the German government responded positively to our request and acquired a microfilm scanner for us.”
The procurement and the donation of this microfilm scanner has made things easier for the National Archives. As a result, information is now accessible to the public, researchers and interested persons.

