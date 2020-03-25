Mid-term break extended

25 March 2020 | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) has extended its mid-term break following the announcement that more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the capital. The recess was scheduled to end on Friday (27 March), but it has now been extended to 16 April 2020.
A statement issued by NUST said the extension will have significant, but manageable, repercussions on the university’s operations, but the safety of staff and students remain a priority. Several full-time and exchange international students have returned to their respective countries until further notice, it said.
“The ministry of home affairs and immigration is currently attending to some international students who have not obtained their study permits to ensure their smooth return to their respective countries if they wish to leave Namibia,” it said.
The statement further said cleaning methodologies have been upgraded and additional sanitation teams are stationed at each campus entrance, during and after the mid-term break. Similarly, hygiene and security staff have been briefed on prevention methodologies.
The NUST Hotel School will remain open and will operate with a few staff members on duty. Meals are prepared on order only and the tables have been set in accordance with social distancing guidelines. “Academic updates for all students will be circulated as soon as possible,” according to the statement. – Nampa

