Miguel Pickering wins FNB's third car

Winner Miguel Pickering with Veikko Itembu, FNB Alternative Channels Manager – Central. Photo contributed

“I was very shocked when I got the call and didn't believe it at first. I'm very happy and excited. This is my first time winning something and I really didn't expect it. I'm happy to be an FNB customer,” says Miguel Pickering, the final winner in the FNB 3 winners, 3 months, 3 cars cash-instore competition launched in November last year.

Pickering won a Suzuki Swift.

He says he withdrew cash at McDylan's Bottle Store, Spar and OK Grocer.

“I think this is a great idea by FNB. It's very convenient to withdraw cash at a store, since a lot of people make use of Ewallet service.”

FNB Namibia launched the competition last year to encourage customers to use the FNB cash in-store services.

“We thank all our customers for participating and congratulate our winners. To help our customers even more, FNB is hosting a number of community engagements and store activations across the country, and we encourage the public to approach our teams and learn more about our Cash In-Store services,” says Elzita Beukes, FNB Communications Manager.



