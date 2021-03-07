Miller and Johannes win Nedbank XCM champions

07 March 2021 | Sports

Alex Miller and Carmen Johannes were crowned Nedbank Namibian National Cross Country Marathon (XCM) champions after impressive individual performances during the national championships on Saturday.
The event, which took place at the IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe, saw Miller retaining his title, while Johannes became a first-time winner of the title. To be crowned champion in the elite men’s category, Miller beat Hugo Hahn with over six minutes in the 61 kilometre (km) marathon.
Miller, who will represent the country at the Olympic Games in the Mountain Bike category, was in a league of his own during the race as he created a gap of six minutes between himself and the chasing pack, while Hahn showed the rest of the chasing pack that he was also in a class of his own as he finished 12 minutes ahead of Herbert Peters who finished third.
Miller, both 2020 and 2021 winner, completed the marathon in two hours 38 minutes and 56 seconds (02:38:56) while Hahn completed the same distance in 02:45:21, while Peters clocked 02:57:02.

New champion woman
The elite women’s category saw a new champion crowned as the 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 champion Michalle Vorster didn’t compete in the category where she will be representing the country at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
Carmen Johannes made her presence felt by fellow riders when she comfortably won the Elite Women's category with a four minute lead and in a time of 03:41:45 ahead of Irene Steyn who was second in 03:45:35, while Marion Schonecke finished third in 04:04:02.
The veteran men’s category was won by Clinton Hilfiker in 03:02:25, ahead of Mannie Heymans in a time 03:03:36 and Hans Moolman du Toit in third spot in 03:08:52.
Eleanor Grassow won the veteran women's category in 03:58:30, while South African rider Jeanne Heunis took second in 04:03:52.
In the sub-veteran men's category, Christo Swartz was six seconds ahead of Ananias Ananias, completing the race in 03:08:20, while Robyn Lee Swartz of South Africa, who was the only rider in the sub-veteran women's category, completed the marathon in 03:48:01.
Piet Swiegers won the Master Men in 03:01:51, while Lonel Smith the Master Women in 04:04:19, with Roland Graff winning the Grand Master Men in 04:36:18. - Nampa

Similar News

 

Cycle away on Saturday

2 days ago - 05 March 2021 | Sports

The Nedbank National XCM Championships take place at the IJG trails in Kleine Kuppe on Saturday (6 March 2021) – an event that is very...

Shoozi wins first round in Autism Series

3 days ago - 04 March 2021 | Sports

The first tournament in Nedbank for Autism Series 2021 took place at the Omeya Golf Club recently, with excited spectators who got to witness golf...

NASP ranking shoot done and dusted

4 days ago - 03 March 2021 | Sports

The second National Archery in the Schools Programme (NASP) ranking shoot for the year was hosted at Vegkop (Windhoek High School) last weekend.This was a...

Yssel and Kidd win u.14 CAT tourney

6 days ago - 01 March 2021 | Sports

Namibia this weekend hosted the u/14 Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) tournament, with 22 girls and 15 boys participating.The Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) is...

Lukas boxes up a storm

1 week ago - 28 February 2021 | Sports

Sakaria “Desert Storm” Lukas became the first Namibian professional boxer to win a fight in Mexico when he defeated Mario Antonio Macias in Cancun, Mexico...

Big boxing this weekend

1 week ago - 25 February 2021 | Sports

Middleweight boxer, Lucas ‘The Demolisher’ Ndafoluma, is ready to take on Simion Tchetha of Malawi for the vacant World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa title on...

Bass Angling season kicks into high gear

1 week ago - 24 February 2021 | Sports

The Namibia Bass Angling Association (NBAA) began its 2021 fishing season with two Bank Windhoek National Angling Competitions at Lake Oanob outside Rehoboth recentlyThe two-day...

Come bowl along

1 week ago - 23 February 2021 | Sports

After successfully hosting the first leg of its 2021 national league, the Namibia Bowling Association (NBA) is calling on Namibians to join the sport of...

Tura Magic steps up their game

1 week ago - 22 February 2021 | Sports

Tura Magic and Galz & Goals reached the final of the Women Super Cup after an impressive performance at the Namibia Football Association Technical Centre...

Super athletics expected at Super League on Saturday

2 weeks ago - 19 February 2021 | Sports

Khomas Region Athletics host its Super League this weekend, with top athletes in the region testing their level of fitness ahead of the athletic season.With...

Latest News

Miller and Johannes win Nedbank...

7th of March 18:55 | Sports

Alex Miller and Carmen Johannes were crowned Nedbank Namibian National Cross Country Marathon (XCM) champions after impressive individual performances during the national championships on Saturday.The...

Gobabis residents receive land hold...

7th of March 18:53 | Infrastructure

Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform Anna Shiweda on Friday handed over 988 land hold titles to residents of the Freedom Square informal...

The impact of Covid-19 on...

7th of March 18:51 | Opinion

Windhoek • Sepo HaihamboAt the core of its purpose, commemorating International Women’s Day is aimed at celebrating women’s accomplishments as well as to honour their...

Call for tax-free pads

2 days ago - 05 March 2021 | Health

Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Emma Theofelus has called on parliamentarians to discuss and debate possible tax exemption or reduction on menstrual...

RCC employees sent home

2 days ago - 05 March 2021 | Business

Over 60 employees of the Roads Contractor Company (RCC) were on Thursday sent home after being denied access to their rented offices, which is owned...

Cycle away on Saturday

2 days ago - 05 March 2021 | Sports

The Nedbank National XCM Championships take place at the IJG trails in Kleine Kuppe on Saturday (6 March 2021) – an event that is very...

Don’t just acknowledge…celebrate women in...

2 days ago - 05 March 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Ilana ErasmusMarch 8th is International Women’s Day – the one day in a year that women, their accomplishments and contributions to life, society...

Driving innovation

2 days ago - 05 March 2021 | Education

Applications are open for Falling Walls Lab Namibia, for which talented students, early career professionals, entrepreneurs and academics from all disciplines are invited to apply...

Security company sued for shooting...

2 days ago - 05 March 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] High Court judge this week gave the greenlight for a lawsuit to continue in which two shooting victims are suing Shilimela Security...

Load More