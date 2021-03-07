Miller and Johannes win Nedbank XCM champions

Alex Miller and Carmen Johannes were crowned Nedbank Namibian National Cross Country Marathon Champions on Saturday. Photo Nampa

Alex Miller and Carmen Johannes were crowned Nedbank Namibian National Cross Country Marathon (XCM) champions after impressive individual performances during the national championships on Saturday.

The event, which took place at the IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe, saw Miller retaining his title, while Johannes became a first-time winner of the title. To be crowned champion in the elite men’s category, Miller beat Hugo Hahn with over six minutes in the 61 kilometre (km) marathon.

Miller, who will represent the country at the Olympic Games in the Mountain Bike category, was in a league of his own during the race as he created a gap of six minutes between himself and the chasing pack, while Hahn showed the rest of the chasing pack that he was also in a class of his own as he finished 12 minutes ahead of Herbert Peters who finished third.

Miller, both 2020 and 2021 winner, completed the marathon in two hours 38 minutes and 56 seconds (02:38:56) while Hahn completed the same distance in 02:45:21, while Peters clocked 02:57:02.



New champion woman

The elite women’s category saw a new champion crowned as the 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 champion Michalle Vorster didn’t compete in the category where she will be representing the country at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Carmen Johannes made her presence felt by fellow riders when she comfortably won the Elite Women's category with a four minute lead and in a time of 03:41:45 ahead of Irene Steyn who was second in 03:45:35, while Marion Schonecke finished third in 04:04:02.

The veteran men’s category was won by Clinton Hilfiker in 03:02:25, ahead of Mannie Heymans in a time 03:03:36 and Hans Moolman du Toit in third spot in 03:08:52.

Eleanor Grassow won the veteran women's category in 03:58:30, while South African rider Jeanne Heunis took second in 04:03:52.

In the sub-veteran men's category, Christo Swartz was six seconds ahead of Ananias Ananias, completing the race in 03:08:20, while Robyn Lee Swartz of South Africa, who was the only rider in the sub-veteran women's category, completed the marathon in 03:48:01.

Piet Swiegers won the Master Men in 03:01:51, while Lonel Smith the Master Women in 04:04:19, with Roland Graff winning the Grand Master Men in 04:36:18. - Nampa



