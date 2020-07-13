Miller and Vorster race to victory

Alex Miller pictured in action during the 2020 Rock and Rut Nedbank XC champions at the IJG Trails in Windhoek on Sunday. Photo Nampa

Alex Miller and Michelle Vorster were crowned Nedbank National Mountain Bike (MTB) champions after impressive individual performances on Sunday.

Miller, who a week ago lost the second MTB race of the year to Tristan de Lange at the IJG Trails in the capital, hit back as he put up an impressive performance to be crowned national champion in the elite men’s category.

In the elite women’s division 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 champion Vorster dominated her category once more with an excellent display from start to finish to retain her crown as the Namibian MTB champion in her division.

“Competing in these races is really good because its good preparation for me as we are looking forward to the Olympic Games and winning it is a good motivation to continue working hard,” she said after the race. – Nampa

