Miller cycling up a storm in Europe

18 June 2021 | Sports

Alex Miller, Nedbank Namibia Mountain Bike Marathon champion and Namibia’s representative at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, said he is enjoying his time racing at the highest level in Europe.
Miller who races for the professional cross-country team Trek Vaude in Europe, will form part of Team Namibia’s delegation that will compete at the rescheduled Olympics Games from 23 July to 08 August 2021.
Speaking to Nampa, Miller said he is getting used to racing at a high level as he prepares to represent the country at the upcoming sports showpiece. “I am happy that I’ve been able to get a few solid results in Europe to start off with, but I’m definitely aiming to up the performance for the upcoming races which definitely needs some adjustments.”
The young cyclist who walked away with silver and bronze medals in the cross-country events at the African Games in Morocco added that preparation for Tokyo could not be better. “At home, one races against two or three other strong guys, but here in Europe it’s 30 or 40 people you battle against and if you’re not constantly at your limit, you are then not riding hard enough.”
Namibia will have four cyclists at the Olympic Games with two of them competing in road racing while the other two will compete in cross country.
Miller and Michelle Vorster will ride in the male and female category of the cross-country while Vera Looser and Dan Craven will ride in the road race.
Namibia National Olympic Committee secretary general Joan Smit earlier this week told Nampa that Miller is expected back in the country at the end of this month to complete his preparations for the championships at low altitude. – Nampa

