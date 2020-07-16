Miller, Vorster time trail champs

16 July 2020 | Sports

National Mountain Bike champion Alex Miller is the new Time Trial Champion after winning the last race of the Food Lover’s Market (FLM) elite men’s Individual Time Trial (ITT) series on Wednesday.
The last race of the series saw Miller winning three of the four races that were held on the outskirts of Windhoek in June and July.
To be crowned ITT champion for the first time in the elite men’s category, Miller clocked three of the best times in the four races. He beat three-time national ITT champion Drikus Coetzee to the title.
In the last race of the series, Miller was 14 seconds ahead of Coetzee who finished second. The new ITT champion clocked 24 minutes and 25 seconds (24:25) while Coetzee came in with 24:39.
On the way to being crowned champion, Miller completed the opening race in 29:44, but did not compete in the second race at Döbra, which was won by Coetzee in 25:04.
In the third race held at Matchless, Miller once again got the better of the former national champion beating him with just 92 tenths of a second. Miller completed the 18.6km route in 29:24.02 while Coetzee clocked 29:24.94.
Despite Coetzee having more points from the four races, the competition rules only allow the three best times posted by riders from the series. Coetzee’s overall points standing from the selected three races is 1 010 points, while Miller has 1 050 points.
In the elite women’s category, Michelle Vorster continued her dominance after winning all four races of the series. She takes over the national ITT title from Vera Adrian who won it in 2019.
Vorster completed the fourth race in 29:24; in the overall standing Vorster collected maximum points of 1 400. – Nampa

