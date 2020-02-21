Millions for electrification

21 February 2020 | Infrastructure

The City Council has decided to answer to the call of its residents by investing N$14 million, for the electrification of about one thousand two hundred houses in Otjomuise and Havana.
According to the mayor of the City, Fransina Kahungu, many people in this Constituency will soon say goodbye to illegal electricity connections. “Residents will soon be able to save some money, as they will no longer be forced to pay exorbitant money to those who have illegally given them electricity,” she said, adding that school-going children will have no reason not to excel at school, as they will have electricity to study any time of the night.
She reminded residents that everyone has a civic duty to settle monthly municipal bills on time.
The Governor of the Khomas region, Laura McLeod-Katjirua said that the demonstrated consistency in the informal settlement electrification programme by the City is a sign of the city’s commitment to policy of decentralization of bringing the service closer to the people.
“The process of bringing services closer to our vast population in the informal set-up is a complicated task and can’t be left on the shoulders of the City alone. It is therefore our collective obligation as development partners and strategic stakeholders in public service delivery to bring our part in this challenging course,” she said.
According to McLeod-Katjirua everyone must join forces to educate the community about the importance of organised and proper planned settlements to discourage the alarming culture of land grapping and invasion. “We must stop the attitude of seeing this as an isolated responsibility of the city. We must stop pointing the finger and introspect our previous contribution to adopt a better position for now and beyond,” she said.

