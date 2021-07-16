Millions in illicit drugs destroyed

Nampol destroyed illicit drugs worth more than N$9.7 million this week. Photo Nampa

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Thursday destroyed illicit drugs worth N$9 709 333 at the NamPol Forensic Science Institute.

In a media statement, NamPol said the types of drugs destroyed are cannabis, cocaine powder, crack cocaine, heroin, mandrax tablets, methamphetamines and methcathinone.

All the cases involving the destroyed drugs were finalised by the courts and are from the period 2015 to 2020.

Speaking to Nampa on Thursday NamPol spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, said, “This depicts that the Namibian Police Force has been hard at work making sure that arrests, investigations and detentions take their course. We will continue in our quest to root out drugs and drug dealers in this country. The destruction of so much substance today must also serve as a deterrent to would-be drug criminals so much that when we arrest them and confiscate those illegal substances, all their energy to smuggle drugs into the country as well as money spent to illegally acquire these drugs goes to waste and they will rot in jail.”

She added that NamPol will continue the fight to save Namibian children’s futures by rooting out drugs. – Nampa



