Millions more for Covid response

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa Amadhila receiving a N$250 000 donation from Namib Mills’ chief executive, Ian Collard. Photo Nampa

Six organisations and businesses donated a combined N$13.91 million to the office of the prime minister to help fight Covid-19.

The donors included the Roads Authority (RA) and Road Fund Authority (RFA) with a combined N$12 million. Of this amount, N$4 million will be used to buy tinned fish and N$7.5 million for the installation of solar boreholes pumps, solar panels and water tanks in 12 regions.



Other donations

• Dr Frans Indongo Trust: Donations worth N$1 million to be allocated to different organisations. This includes N$700 000 for the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital through the ministry of health and social services to purchase medical supplies. The Kunene and //Kharas regions each received N$150 000 to buy food to distribute to needy community members.

• Namib Mills: N$250 000

• China Harbour Engineering Company: N$500 000

• The Namibia National Teachers Union (Nantu) in collaboration with VIVO Energy, Connect and Oblongata Technology Solutions joined in by supporting 42 schools through e-learning. NANTU allocated N$150 000, with N$100 000 to be directed to the ministry of education, arts and culture, and N$50 000 for the ministry of higher education, training and innovation.

• Oruano Church N$10 000. – Nampa

