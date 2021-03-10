Minibus collision claims a life

25 people involved in accident

10 March 2021 | Accidents

A 40-year old woman lost her life in a head-on collision between two minibuses on Tuesday at the intersection of the University of Namibia’s Neudamm Campus, about 30km east of Windhoek and 10km from the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA).
Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Head of Aviation at HKIA, Deputy Commissioner Hafeni Shikongo said the incident took place around 06:30. “A total 25 people were involved in the accident and unfortunately one person died on the spot, while the 24 others were taken to a hospital in Windhoek,” he said.
The police could not specify how many passengers were in each individual bus.
He said one bus, an Iveco was carrying immigration officers travelling from Windhoek towards the airport, while the other minibus, a Quantum was travelling from the airport to Windhoek after dropping off workers at the airport.
“The cause of the accident is unknown and police investigation is ongoing,” he said, further warning members of the public to drive cautiously, especially during morning heavy traffic hours. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Less kids involved in crashes

2 weeks ago - 17 February 2021 | Accidents

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund announced a reduction in injuries and fatalities involving children between the ages of zero and 15 years during the...

Namibian researcher survives lion attack

2 months ago - 11 December 2020 | Accidents

Windhoek • [email protected] Botswana Wild Bird Trust (BWBT) researcher carrying out fieldwork as part of an ongoing biodiversity research and monitoring programme in Botswana's Okavango...

Road safety campaign begins

2 months ago - 09 December 2020 | Accidents

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) and First National Bank (FNB) have made donations worth N$158 000 to the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) for the festive season...

Road crashes decline dramatically

6 months ago - 21 August 2020 | Accidents

Windhoek • [email protected] the Covid-19 pandemic, Namibia’s road crashes, injuries and deaths have experienced a dramatic decline compared to the same period over the previous...

‘Keep kids off the streets’ – MVAF

7 months ago - 07 August 2020 | Accidents

The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA) has urged parents and guardians to encourage their children to stay at home and off the streets while face-to-face...

HOGs seek help for Jennine

8 months ago - 16 June 2020 | Accidents

The Harley Owners Group (HOG) Namibia and Harley-Davidson Windhoek have started a fundraising campaign for motorcyclist Jennine van Jaarsveld, who was seriously injured in an...

Fewer accidents in last six months

8 months ago - 15 June 2020 | Accidents

There was a 29% decline in vehicle crashes, 28% less injuries and 33% fewer fatalities when comparing statistics from 1 January to 7 June 2019...

Accidents ahead of lockdown

11 months ago - 27 March 2020 | Accidents

“As many are rushing to their respective regions pending the lockdown of the Khomas and Erongo regions tonight, we urge drivers to adhere to the...

Veiligheidstrust vir fietsryers kom

1 year - 02 December 2019 | Accidents

Yolanda Nel Met wetgewing wat tans nie aan die kant van die talle slagoffers op Namibiese paaie is nie, is hierdieWindhoeker vuur en vlam om...

Nuwe pad veroorsaak vinnig konsternasie

1 year - 19 September 2019 | Accidents

Yolanda Nel Etlike ure ná die nuwe snelweg op die westelike verbypad Maandag geopen het, is die eerste ongeluk reeds aangemeld en spreek motoriste hul...

Latest News

Menstrual essentials for school girls

15 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) donated sanitary essentials for 770school-going girls to the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture on International...

Whistleblower Stefánsson nominated for award

15 hours ago | International

Jóhannes Stefánsson, the Icelandic whistleblower who revealed ‘The Fishrot Files’ – the corruption scandal with roots in Iceland and Namibia – is one of five...

Doing it for themselves

16 hours ago | Government

Gobabis mayor Elvire Theron said that her municipality is reverting to internal debt collection measures and will no longer be seeking external services to handle...

Fistball on the cards this...

16 hours ago | Sports

Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) faces Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) and SFC Old Boys at the first fistball tournament of the season. The Bank Windhoek...

Top Tennis: Junior tournament winners...

17 hours ago | Sports

The third tournament in a series of nine junior tennis matches for which ranking points can be collected to qualify for the Junior Masters at...

Swimmers take to the water...

17 hours ago | Sports

The 2021 Bank Windhoek National Long Course Championships take place at the Olympia swimming pool in the capital from Thursday to Sunday, with 144 swimmers...

Going green this Commonwealth Day

18 hours ago | Environment

Speaker of the National Assembly, Peter Katjavivi said Commonwealth High Commissioners in Namibia are expected to plant trees in remembrance of Commonwealth Day.Katjavivi said this...

Challenges hamper another housing initiative

23 hours ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • Yolanda NelLimited funds and the cancellations by beneficiaries are only some the challenges the City of Windhoek (CoW) is facing to complete another...

Sanitation for the nation

23 hours ago | Business

Windhoek • Yolanda NelWith sanitation being a problem in large parts of the country, one company has found a way to make toilets more accessible,...

Load More