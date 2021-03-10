Minibus collision claims a life

25 people involved in accident

Photo Nampa

A 40-year old woman lost her life in a head-on collision between two minibuses on Tuesday at the intersection of the University of Namibia’s Neudamm Campus, about 30km east of Windhoek and 10km from the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA).

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Head of Aviation at HKIA, Deputy Commissioner Hafeni Shikongo said the incident took place around 06:30. “A total 25 people were involved in the accident and unfortunately one person died on the spot, while the 24 others were taken to a hospital in Windhoek,” he said.

The police could not specify how many passengers were in each individual bus.

He said one bus, an Iveco was carrying immigration officers travelling from Windhoek towards the airport, while the other minibus, a Quantum was travelling from the airport to Windhoek after dropping off workers at the airport.

“The cause of the accident is unknown and police investigation is ongoing,” he said, further warning members of the public to drive cautiously, especially during morning heavy traffic hours. – Nampa

