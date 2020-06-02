Mining expo cancelled

Chief executive of the Chamber of Mines, Veston Malango. Photo Namibian Sun

The Chamber of Mines today announced the cancellation of this year's edition of the Mining Expo and Conference.

This comes after the Chamber initially announced that the conference would take place on 2 and 3 September, after initially slated for April.

In a media release, the Chamber's chief executive Veston Malango said that this decision was made following consultations with stakeholders and an in-depth assessment. “While the [Covid] situation in Namibia appears to have stabilised since the first cases were confirmed on 14 March, the Chamber is under no illusion that the country is spared from the possibility for further infections.

“Moreover, the postponed dates fall within the State of Emergency, which lapses on 22 September, with no certainty whether it may or may not be extended. It is thus not possible to predict the actions or decisions by government pertaining to mass gatherings such as the Mining Expo and Conference in response to further Covid-19 related developments.”

According to the statement, exhibitions who have paid for their 2020 registrations will receive a full refund.

The Chamber remains hopeful that the Mining Expo and Conference will take place again in 2021, with official details and dates to be communicated in due course.

