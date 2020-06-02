Mining expo cancelled

02 June 2020 | Events

The Chamber of Mines today announced the cancellation of this year's edition of the Mining Expo and Conference.
This comes after the Chamber initially announced that the conference would take place on 2 and 3 September, after initially slated for April.
In a media release, the Chamber's chief executive Veston Malango said that this decision was made following consultations with stakeholders and an in-depth assessment. “While the [Covid] situation in Namibia appears to have stabilised since the first cases were confirmed on 14 March, the Chamber is under no illusion that the country is spared from the possibility for further infections.
“Moreover, the postponed dates fall within the State of Emergency, which lapses on 22 September, with no certainty whether it may or may not be extended. It is thus not possible to predict the actions or decisions by government pertaining to mass gatherings such as the Mining Expo and Conference in response to further Covid-19 related developments.”
According to the statement, exhibitions who have paid for their 2020 registrations will receive a full refund.
The Chamber remains hopeful that the Mining Expo and Conference will take place again in 2021, with official details and dates to be communicated in due course.

Similar News

 

Oktoberfest off the cards – for now

2 weeks ago - 20 May 2020 | Events

There’s no Windhoek Oktoberfest to look forward to this year, with organisers announcing the cancellation of the annual event, which would have taken place on...

Beauty queens retain titles – for now

3 weeks ago - 11 May 2020 | Events

Given current circumstances, the organisers of the Miss Namibia and Miss Teen Namibia have decided that this year’s pageants will not go ahead, adding that...

Popular festival cancelled

1 month - 20 April 2020 | Events

The organisers of the Lüderitz Crayfish Festival announced that the annual event, scheduled to have taken place from 30 April to 4 May 2020, has...

Heroes don’t always wear capes

1 month - 08 April 2020 | Events

President Hage Geingob urged Namibians to appreciate health workers and everyone else in the health sector for their dedication and sacrifices in saving lives, especially...

Women on the go!

2 months ago - 26 March 2020 | Events

The National Road Safety Council of Namibia (NRSC) recently celebrated International Women's Day with Pupkewitz Toyota during an event hosted by Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory...

Each for Equal celebrated in Namibia

2 months ago - 07 March 2020 | Events

PPS (Professional Provident Society) Insurance Namibia hosted its fourth annual women’s breakfast and celebrated International Women’s Day on 6 March with over 50 guests in...

Dinner in the dark for athletes on the move

2 months ago - 06 March 2020 | Events

Have you ever tried eating dinner blindfolded?If your answer is no, then prepare to have your senses heightened as you partake in the Dinner in...

Shop till you drop at The Village Market

2 months ago - 04 March 2020 | Events

To get your freshest produce and the most unique crafts, don’t miss The Village Farmers Market that takes place in the capital city every Saturday...

Independence anniversary logo unveiled

3 months ago - 28 February 2020 | Events

The deputy minister of information and communication technology (MICT) Engel Nawatiseb unveiled the 30th independence anniversary celebration logo and theme for the next five years...

From Covid-19 to pangolins

3 months ago - 26 February 2020 | Events

The Scientific Society hosts a public talk Dr Eric Dziuban of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, themed “Is the New Coronavirus a...

Latest News

Triennial rescheduled to these dates

3rd of June 15:02 | Art and Entertainment

In light of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Bank Windhoek and the National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN), decided to reschedule the Triennial dates....

Leaders discuss way forward

3rd of June 14:16 | Government

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tradeau and President Hage Geingob discussed the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic in a teleconference. In a statement from...

Vir ’n aandjie af

3 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] kry nou die dag ’n boodskap dat ek vir ’n kompetisie moet inskryf, want ek is gelukkig as dit bysulke dinge kom.Daar...

Sean K part of African...

5 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Namibian artist Sean K is one of 11 African artists who just released a new song, thanking health workers for their commitment and dedication during...

N$58 million to clean schools...

21 hours ago | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] Of more than 340 senior secondary schools across the country, the majority are ready to receive their learners.According to education executive director,...

N$1.4 million for shorn prison...

22 hours ago | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] A convicted inmate serving 35-years behind bars for the killing of his girlfriend eight years ago, is suing prison authorities for N$1.4...

Mining expo cancelled

22 hours ago | Events

The Chamber of Mines today announced the cancellation of this year's edition of the Mining Expo and Conference.This comes after the Chamber initially announced that...

Another boost for disaster relief

22 hours ago | Disasters

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust, donated N$1.5 million to government in response to Covid-19 efforts and aims at supporting the unemployed, small and...

A new home for orphaned...

22 hours ago | Environment

Two lion cubs – the sole survivors of human wildlife conflict in the Sesfontein area – were relocated and released onto a 25 000ha fenced...

Load More