Mining expo cancelled

11 July 2021 | Events

The Chamber of Mines of Namibia announced the cancellation of its 2021 Mining Expo and Conference, which was scheduled to take place on 1 and 2 September 2021.
The expo is an annual highlight for the local mining industry and business fraternity which has garnered notable attention from the outside world, with an increasing number of international countries and investors attending the event.
In a statement issued by the Chamber of Mines, the organisers said that since Namibia is experiencing a devastating third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, “a physical event will thus not be possible, and the safety of the mining sector, stakeholders, exhibitors, and visitors is of utmost importance to the Chamber”.
According to the statement, the Chamber extensively investigated and consulted with stakeholders and exhibitors on the possibility of hosting a virtual expo, however after careful and due consideration of the findings from the consultations, it was decided to indefinitely cancel the event.
A virtual mining conference will still take place on 1 September, with details pertaining to the conference to be shared in due course.


