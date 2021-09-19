Ministry, EU warn against fake posts

19 September 2021 | Business

The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade and the European Union have noticed more and more online attacks and campaigns sharing false information.
The latest false public notice on social media is titled “Development Funding by the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade together with the European Union Development for Businesses”, purportedly announced in an email sent by the minister Lucia Iipumbu.
Both parties have distanced themselves from these fabricated posts and opinions expressed in the document, describing them as misleading and devoid of any truth.
According to the ministry, the promises contained in the article are deceitful and another dubious act by perpetrator(s). “The parties involved are in no way affiliated or in partnership with the ‘EDF Aid Namibia’ and are not associated in any such programme. The public is warned not to send any identification materials to these fraudsters, as they may become victims of identify theft.”

Similar News

 

USAID, NMA award top exporters

5 days ago - 14 September 2021 | Business

Representatives of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Namibian Manufacturers Association (NMA) presented trophies to the two winners of the first ever...

Big investment in local manufacturing

1 week ago - 08 September 2021 | Business

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) invested N$10.167 million into WinSalt Manufacture (Pty) Ltd, towards the production of animal feed and nutrition blocks for livestock.WinSalt...

MTC aims for N$3 billion mark

2 weeks ago - 05 September 2021 | Business

The 49% shares offered to the Namibian public by MTC is expected to raise between N$3 billion and N$3.5 billion, board chairperson Theo Mberirua said...

Nicol-Wilson heads up Nam-Mic

2 weeks ago - 02 September 2021 | Business

Nam-Mic Financial Services Holdings’ Board of Directors announced the appointment of Verile Nicol-Wilson as Designate Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 1 July 2021. An avid,...

A new entrepreneurial beginning

3 weeks ago - 23 August 2021 | Business

Following Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) embarking on cost-cutting measures over the last 18 months, a former employee is using her voluntary separation package to start...

Start-ups are the way to a new Namibia

1 month - 19 August 2021 | Business

Stellenbosch • Joshua RomisherResearch confirms what entrepreneurs have long suspected: start-ups drive the creation of newjobs. Harvard University, for example, found that while only 15%...

Osino launches Twin Hills Trust

1 month - 17 August 2021 | Business

Osino Resources Corp. announced the launch of the Twin Hills Trust and its first five funded projects in Namibia.The Twin Hills Trust is a not-for-profit...

Change of working conditions at Namibia Dairies

1 month - 09 August 2021 | Business

Namibia Dairies announced its decision to introduce urgent rescue measures to safeguard the future sustainability of its business and mitigate the risk of the impact...

Pitching for resilience

1 month - 09 August 2021 | Business

Germany continues its support to mitigate the negative impacts of Covid-19 on the Namibian economy in cooperation with the Namibian Ministry of Industrialization and Trade...

Plastic Packaging, Meatco win big

1 month - 06 August 2021 | Business

Plastic Packaging and Meatco received the Namibia Exporter of the Year awards for their excellence and innovation in reaching export markets in South Africa and...

Latest News

Focus on water financing

13 hours ago | Environment

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) in collaboration with the Zambezi Watercourse Commission (ZAMCOM), and with technical support of the Global Water Partnership Southern Africa...

Namibians a nation of litterers...

13 hours ago | Environment

Environment minister Pohamba Shifeta said the country is drowning in its own waste of all sorts, from household and industrial waste to medical waste –...

Keeping hoofs on the turf

13 hours ago | Sports

Kaondeka Turf Club received a timely boost with Standard Bank Namibia availing a total sponsorship of N$600 000 for the next three years.The sponsorship of...

World Clean-up Day: Do your...

2 days ago - 17 September 2021 | Society

As part of World Clean-up Day, the City of Windhoek in collaboration with its local partners and sponsors, will be doing their bit for the...

Support for senior golfers

2 days ago - 17 September 2021 | Sports

Nedbank Namibia has undertaken to sponsor the Senior Golfers Society of Namibia with N$20 000 towards the National Golf Championship – Central Round, which takes...

Hans meets the GDP trainees

2 days ago - 17 September 2021 | Banking

Bank Windhoek's Managing Director, Baronice Hans, met the nine Graduate Development Programme (GDP) inductees in Windhoek last week, where the graduates signed contracts detailing expectations...

Quality teaching in a quality...

2 days ago - 17 September 2021 | Education

Last year, the German embassy in Windhoek was approached by the German, Afrikaans and French language departments of the University of Namibia (UNAM) with regards...

Chill with Windhoek Express

3 days ago - 16 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Namibian CSOs welcome ReconAfrica investigation

3 days ago - 16 September 2021 | Environment

Namibian civil society organisations (CSOs) welcomed today’s announcement of a possible investigation of ReconAfrica by the Canadian TSX Venture Exchange and other Canadian regulators regarding...

Load More