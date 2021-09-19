Ministry, EU warn against fake posts

The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade and the European Union have noticed more and more online attacks and campaigns sharing false information.

The latest false public notice on social media is titled “Development Funding by the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade together with the European Union Development for Businesses”, purportedly announced in an email sent by the minister Lucia Iipumbu.

Both parties have distanced themselves from these fabricated posts and opinions expressed in the document, describing them as misleading and devoid of any truth.

According to the ministry, the promises contained in the article are deceitful and another dubious act by perpetrator(s). “The parties involved are in no way affiliated or in partnership with the ‘EDF Aid Namibia’ and are not associated in any such programme. The public is warned not to send any identification materials to these fraudsters, as they may become victims of identify theft.”

