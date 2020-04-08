Ministry slams dubious advertisement
08 April 2020 | Local News
The finance ministry this week slammed a misleading advertisement offering help to apply for government relief funds that sported the Namibian coat of arms and included a ministry of finance heading.
“He is not a representative of the government. It is completely illegal to use the coat of arms and it is out of line. We are not working with Viva Trading Enterprises,” Tonateni Shidhudhu, chief public relations officer at the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry also posted the advertisement by Viva Trading Enterprises on its Facebook page with a large “misleading” banner imposed over it, warning Namibians to “be vigilant and not fall foul of con-artists such as this one.”
Shidhudhu said that Viva Trading Enterprises is not known to the ministry and was not tasked by any official institution to register Namibians applying for relief funds form the ministry.
Shidhudhu on Tuesday said the finance ministry is hard at work to finalise the modalities of rolling out the stimulus packages and the ministry is set to make an announcement on the details of how to access the funds on Thursday.
Help needed
Outapi-based Viva Trading Enterprises owner Roger Nehunga this week defended the advertisement for services to help draft proposals to access relief funds, although he added that "maybe I should not have used [the coat of arms]."
He nevertheless disputed that his advertisement is misleading.
“I am simply saying that as a business consultant I am opening my doors to whoever feels they are not in a position to know how the procedures will work. Many have already called to ask for help, and I have told them to wait until we have more information. And then I will advise them accordingly."
The advertisement offers drafting applications for relief funds for businesses at a cost of N$500 and helping households for N$150.
Shidhudhu said that if Nehunga wants to offer his services he should be transparent and not imply that the ministry of government is endorsing those services.
Nehunga stressed that his consultancy wants to assist those who could struggle understanding the application processes, which he argued are often tricky and difficult to execute.
He claimed even when the stimulus packages were announced he was bombarded with questions. “It is up to us on the ground to be able to explain to our peers what the requirements are and to offer assistance. And of course, as a business person, I won’t do this for free. I have nothing to hide. I am entitled to run a consultancy to assist those in need.”
He added that those most in need will be informal traders and households with little access to the right information.
“They are the hardest hit.”
Careful
A local business and finance expert who declined to be named warned this week that the pandemic and the financial strain many are facing is ripe for abuse. “This firm is being opportunistic. In all likelihood, many similar ones will pop-up over the coming weeks.”
Shidhudhu on Tuesday confirmed that a number of reports had been made to the ministry in recent days of people trying to offer services without the necessary guidelines in place.
The businessman warned those in need of relief funds to exercise caution and to ensure that the organisations they enlist for help are qualified and mandated to do so.
The business expert said he hoped the stimulus package application process will be simple and easy to understand and execute.
Moreover, he said the ministry must ensure that those who require assistance will be able to access reputable institutions for guidance and assistance.