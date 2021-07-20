Mirror, mirror…

Natangwe Leo Kapembe. Photo contributed

Windhoek • Natangwe Leo Kapembe



As the old story goes about a beautiful queen that was so vain to the point of asking the mirror who is the most beautiful woman in the world, the mirror answers that there is another beautiful princess and she is going to take her place. The queen became so furious and pursued to kill the young princess; this only drove her to her demise.

Well, Namibian leaders have been telling us that other countries say they are the best leaders in Africa, we must even ask them.

So I took it upon myself to ask the mirror.

Leo: Mirror, who is the most handsome fellow in the world?

Mirror: Sweden.

(In these strange times fighting Covid-19 and poverty, as Namibians we must ask ourselves and look in the mirror as a country and ask the hard question, how is our governance? Are our leaders capable? Why are so many dying, and so many jobs are being lost? Are we afraid of the young princess?)

And when the mirror responds again.

Mirror: You guys are f*cked!

We must not be surprised, rather look hard in the mirror and have the courage to change.

As we can learn so much from the story

Kind regards Namibians,

