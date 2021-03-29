Miss Namibia: Finalists announced

29 March 2021 | Events

Miss Namibia held its preliminary rounds on Saturday, 27 March, in Windhoek where the pageant’s top 16 were revealed.
The finalists are Andeline Wieland, Shahida van Zyl, Chelsi Shikongo, Aurelia Samuyenga, Chane Ann Marshall, Annerie Maré, Milumbe Katowa, Lizandri Erasmus, Stella Da Costa, Happy Auala, Ester Ashipala, Helvi Amadhila, Chantay Njawella, Chloe Brandt, Prisca Anyolo and Michelle Mukuwe.
Videos of the top 16 contestants are available on Miss Namibia’s official social media accounts. The main event is slated for Saturday, 5 June, in the capital.
The judges were principal judge Gerine Hoff, acting marketing manager of Pupkewitz Toyota Steve Venter, Miss Namibia 2014 Brumhilda Pachawo, general manager of Janeel Financial Services Innocentia de Klerk and Degasia Kashimbongo from Torga Optical.

