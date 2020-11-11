Miss Teen Nam heading to India

11 November 2020 | Events

Miss Teen Namibia 2019/2020 Schwane Blignaut (19), will be representing Namibia for the first time at the Miss Teen International pageant, held in India in February 2021. Schwane has been actively involved with the Deaf School of Namibia, visited various schools in the capital to talk about “Beauty has a story”, starting her own clothing line called Beauty has a story Factory, and was involved with visually impaired girls in painting chalkboards. Photo contributed

