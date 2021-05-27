Money and your mindset
Future Females talk with Colaindunn
27 May 2021 | Events
If you want to know the difference between when debt is a want or a need, then you don’t want to miss the Future Females event tonight.
According to one of the speakers, Colaindunn von Luttuchau from FNB, debt is not necessarily bad, it should be healthy and it should be planned for. “Money plays a critical role in our lives and not having enough of it, impacts health as well as performance and level of productivity. But, we need to plan and manage our finances,” she says.
She adds that a home and a vehicle is essential, and need to be planned for as these are long term investments. “It is good to have a home of your own. With good planning these assets can be paid off earlier, allowing one to utilize these available funds for other purposes.”
Educate yourself
Colaindunn says it is important to educate yourself on the best financial practices and that there are many platforms available to seek guidance.
She likes helping and mentoring others, taking them from one place to another, where this other space is a better and healthier place to be. “The reward for me, is to see the positive change, the happiness, the gratefulness and the successes achieved. For others to believe and see that positive change is possible, regardless the hardship and challenges life brings with it.”
She is excited about being given the platform to speak at the event, saying it is a great way to share personal life experiences, failures and successes, while uplifting and encouraging others to make that dream a reality.
If you want to hear more on how to create a financially free mindset, don’t miss the Future Females event at Vintage Coffee Shop from 18:00 to 20:30 tonight. Tickets cost N$85 and are available via
webtickets.com.na or Pick n Pay stores.