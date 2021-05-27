Money and your mindset

Future Females talk with Colaindunn

27 May 2021 | Events

Windhoek • [email protected]

If you want to know the difference between when debt is a want or a need, then you don’t want to miss the Future Females event tonight.
According to one of the speakers, Colaindunn von Luttuchau from FNB, debt is not necessarily bad, it should be healthy and it should be planned for. “Money plays a critical role in our lives and not having enough of it, impacts health as well as performance and level of productivity. But, we need to plan and manage our finances,” she says.
She adds that a home and a vehicle is essential, and need to be planned for as these are long term investments. “It is good to have a home of your own. With good planning these assets can be paid off earlier, allowing one to utilize these available funds for other purposes.”

Educate yourself
Colaindunn says it is important to educate yourself on the best financial practices and that there are many platforms available to seek guidance.
She likes helping and mentoring others, taking them from one place to another, where this other space is a better and healthier place to be. “The reward for me, is to see the positive change, the happiness, the gratefulness and the successes achieved. For others to believe and see that positive change is possible, regardless the hardship and challenges life brings with it.”
She is excited about being given the platform to speak at the event, saying it is a great way to share personal life experiences, failures and successes, while uplifting and encouraging others to make that dream a reality.
If you want to hear more on how to create a financially free mindset, don’t miss the Future Females event at Vintage Coffee Shop from 18:00 to 20:30 tonight. Tickets cost N$85 and are available via
webtickets.com.na or Pick n Pay stores.

Similar News

 

EU Day commemorated

1 week ago - 16 May 2021 | Events

“Namibia and the European Union are long-term partners; we believe in rule-based world order and multilateral approach for resolving global challenges.”These were the opening remarks...

World Press Freedom Day celebrated in Windhoek

3 weeks ago - 03 May 2021 | Events

Windhoek • [email protected] world needs to step up efforts to keep journalists safe, because in the past ten years, a journalist has been killed every...

Getting the conversation started

4 weeks ago - 30 April 2021 | Events

Emerge hosted its inaugural Conversation Series at Droombos on the outskirts of the capital, themed 'Reimagine Purpose: Thriving in the Next New Normal' last weekend.The...

Pampering session for Miss Namibia finalists

4 weeks ago - 29 April 2021 | Events

Kanuma Beauty, the official make-up brand for Miss Namibia 2021, treated the finalists to a beauty regime at Dis-Chem Wernhil on Wednesday. Kanuma Beauty is...

Journalists honoured

1 month - 26 April 2021 | Events

On Thursday the programs kick off to celebrate International Press Freedom Day (WPFD), which will be held in Windhoek again this year, 30 years after...

NHF wears a heart on its sleeve

1 month - 14 April 2021 | Events

The second heart health fundraiser hosted by the Namibia Heart Foundation (NHF) and sponsored by Capricorn Group, took place last week.This year's fundraiser was centred...

Calling all fashion designers!

1 month - 13 April 2021 | Events

Windhoek • Michael KayundeWith Miss Namibia 2021 around the corner, the organising committee is in search of 16 talented Namibian designers to design as well...

‘Little Black Dress’ inspires

1 month - 13 April 2021 | Events

Divas & Gents Fitness hosted its first Little Black Dress event this week.The concept comes from 32-year-old Liezel Ndjaronguru, a health and fitness enthusiast, who...

Adapting to the post-Covid era

1 month - 29 March 2021 | Events

Capricorn Group hosted one of their well-known Inspire sessions with the theme “Adapting to the new post-Covid-19 era” last Friday, giving a platform to three...

Miss Namibia: Finalists announced

1 month - 29 March 2021 | Events

Miss Namibia held its preliminary rounds on Saturday, 27 March, in Windhoek where the pageant’s top 16 were revealed. The finalists are Andeline Wieland, Shahida...

Latest News

Warm your home with winter...

2 hours ago | Life Style

Spending many hours indoors during winter can cause homeowners to start loathing their homes. Though some might consider seasonal decorating unnecessary, changing up a home’s...

The time to quit smoking...

3 hours ago | Health

“The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) joins the annual global movement of “World No Tobacco Day” with “Commit to Quit” as theme to encourage smokers...

Die SUV-stryd woed voort

23 hours ago | Motors

Kaapstad • Dirk GallowitzKIA Motors het onlangs sy reeks van klein familievoertuie uitgebrei met die bekendstelling van die oulike Sonet.Die kompakte SUV segment is uiters...

Money and your mindset

23 hours ago | Events

Windhoek • [email protected] you want to know the difference between when debt is a want or a need, then you don’t want to miss the...

Transform your winter body now

23 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] say summer bodies are made in the winter. But, if you’re ready to transform your body now,then don’t miss this exciting competition.BodyTech...

On the rail again

1 day - 27 May 2021 | Accidents

TransNamib announced that the line that was damaged during the derailment of nine fuel tankers near Brakwater on 25 May 2021, has been restored and...

Women’s health clinic next week

1 day - 27 May 2021 | Social Issues

The Cancer Association of Namibia hosts the next Women's Health Community Clinic in Windhoek on Thursday, 3 June 2021.Screening will be for cervical (Pap smear)...

Renovating? Consider these tips

1 day - 27 May 2021 | Life Style

Fixer-upper homes sell for far less than other homes in the same neighbourhood, which means that buyers can get more for their money if they...

It’s vintage all the way,...

1 day - 27 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected]’s first Vintage Market kicks off in the capital tomorrow (28 May), and runs at the NUST Hotel School until Sunday.The idea is...

Load More