Money talk at Vintage

Windhoek • [email protected] If you don;t have anything planned for tonight and you could do with some tips and tricks on moneymatters during these trying times, then the Future Females event is just for you!Tonight's theme is Manage your mindset and money through Covid-19.“It's funny how things just sometimes work out,” says organiser Adel Oosthuizen of Future FemalesWindhoek. She says that these themes were set out by all the Future Females teams a year ago and nowit’s actually perfect timing. "Our speakers for this event can also talk from a personal as well as businessperspective,” she says, adding that it will definitely benefit anyone who joins.Adel says the team is excited about hosting these events face to face again. “We need to get used to our‘new normal’. This includes social distancing, but it is still a great opportunity to get out and network.”The event starts at 18:00 at the Vintage Coffee Shop. Tickets cost between N$65 and N$110 viaWebTickets. Tickets will also be available at the door. Attendees will need to adhere to all Covid-19regulations and masks are compulsory.For more information, contact Adel on 081 124 5301 or send an email to [email protected]