Money talk at Vintage

30 July 2020 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] 
If you don;t have anything planned for tonight and you could do with some tips and tricks on money
matters during these trying times, then the Future Females event is just for you!
Tonight's theme is Manage your mindset and money through Covid-19.
“It's funny how things just sometimes work out,” says organiser Adel Oosthuizen of Future Females
Windhoek. She says that these themes were set out by all the Future Females teams a year ago and now
it’s actually perfect timing. "Our speakers for this event can also talk from a personal as well as business
perspective,” she says, adding that it will definitely benefit anyone who joins. 
Adel says the team is excited about hosting these events face to face again. “We need to get used to our
‘new normal’. This includes social distancing, but it is still a great opportunity to get out and network.”
The event starts at 18:00 at the Vintage Coffee Shop. Tickets cost between N$65 and N$110 via
WebTickets. Tickets will also be available at the door. Attendees will need to adhere to all Covid-19
regulations and masks are compulsory. 
For more information, contact Adel on 081 124 5301 or send an email to [email protected]

