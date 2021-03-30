Monte Christo to be extended
N$40 million road construction project
30 March 2021 | Infrastructure
The Monte Christo road in Windhoek’s northern outskirts will be extended at an estimated cost of N$40 million.
Octagon Construction has been appointed to tar 4.7km of the road to the giant housing development, Ongos Valley, and the project is expected to take one year.
The Windhoek municipality's spokesperson, Lydia Amutenya, confirmed the development after the municipality recently started advertising the road works. The public is informed about the planned partial closure of Monte Christo where road works will impede traffic.
Although the new road will first be tarred from the furthest point closest to Ongos, and the work will then move in a south-easterly direction to the intersections of Matshitshi and Bethany Streets with Monte Christo, motorists are warned that there will also be at the intersections of Outapi Street and Ivory Coast Street with Monte Christo traffic disruptions.
“The relevant parts of Monte Christo will only be open to residents. Road users are asked to drive carefully and obey road signs, speed limits and barriers,” reads the advertisement.
Good news for unemployed residents of the settlements around Monte Christo is that 39 employees have to be hired from this part of town.
According to Amutenya's information, 21 Windhoek residents from the surrounding neighbourhoods have already been appointed for the project.
A total of 61 jobs will be created with this project, of which 36 have already been created on this section of the Monte Christo road. The new road will include a 40m road reserve and the dual carriageway will be 11 meters wide with sidewalks, street lights and traffic lights.