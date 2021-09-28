More AZ vax for Nam

Pictured at the handing over are Jenelly Matundu(MIRCO), Kalumbi Shangula( MoHSS), Dr. Andreas Götze (German embassy ) and WO1 Thomas Lux (German Advisory Group). Photo German embassy

Chargé d’Affaires of the German embassy Andreas Götze handed over 200 000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived on 22 September to health minister Kalumbi Shangula.

Götze expressed his satisfaction at the arrival of the vaccines and underlined the close ties that unite Germany and Namibia in their common fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shangula expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the government and people of Germany, saying: “Today we are witnessing diplomacy in action as we receive a donation of 201 600 doses of Astra Zeneca from Germany, that has stood by our side and continues to support Namibia battling this pandemic on many fronts.”

He also urged all eligible persons to go out in numbers to get vaccinated as the country now has a strong portfolio of vaccines available and that the received doses would go a long way in protecting and saving lives.

The vaccines were donated by Germany to Namibia to assist efforts in mitigate the spread of Covid-19 and the impacts on many vulnerable Namibians and our public health system.

So far, Germany has donated surgical gowns, FFP2/N95 face masks, care beds, antigen rapid tests and safety goggles, ventilators, pulse oximeters and PCR test kits valued at over €11 million to Namibia.

