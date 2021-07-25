More backing for Olympians

25 July 2021 | Sports

Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) donated N$661 980 to the Namibia National Olympic (NNOC) team is representing the country at the Olympic Games in Japan. According to PRO Beverly Coussement, “We are proud and humbled to stand behind our nation’s first-class athletes who have demonstrated immense dedication, reliance and professionalism in their pursuit of victory. We wish the entire team great success as they represent this great nation at the world’s greatest sporting event.” Namibia is being represented in five sports codes: Swimming, boxing, athletics, cycling and rowing. Pictured here are Coussement, Robert Kaxuxwena (marathon coach), Abner Xoagub (President of NNOC), Christine Mboma, Kennedy Hamutenya (CEO – NAMDIA), Helalia Johannes, Rainhold Thomas, Beatrice Masilingi and track coach Henk Botha. Photo contributed

