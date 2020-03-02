More backwards than forwards for bowlers
02 March 2020 | Local News
A week after hundreds of thousands dollars’ worth of bowling equipment was locked up and the locks changed at the TransNamib Bowling Club (TNBC), TransNamib was forced to open the club after a successful court order on behalf of the club.
Issues regarding the rental agreement between the club and TransNamib have been ongoing for years.
In April 2012, the TNBC received a letter informing the club of the establishment of a Public Private Partnership between Afrikuumba Construction and TransNamib Holdings. The PPP, operating under Fixture Property Investment, had planned to develop what would be known as the Station Plaza. However, this would mean demolishing the area where the bowling club is situated.
The initial start date for construction was May 2013, which wasn’t met. Because there were no signs of construction going ahead, TNBC was informed by Fixture Property Investment that the club could still be rented on a month-to-month basis until they were informed to vacate.
“We received no written agreement to this effect but were instructed to continue paying the monthly rent,” says acting president of the TNBC, Carel Gouws. Since then the club has only undertaken minimal maintenance because they are “not willing to spend a lot of money if we can’t stay any longer”.
In May 2019, the late president of the club, Will Esterhuizen, wrote to the General Manager of Fixture Property Investment stating that the proposed development of the area had been halted and that no new lease between TNBC and the company or TransNamib Holdings was concluded.
Thus Esterhuize asked Fixture Property Investment to set up an agreement.
Forthcoming
According to Gouws, the general manager of Fixture Property, Theunis van Zyl, was very forthcoming and a contract was drafted, with the club asking for a five year extension. “We were given a year from 1 June 2019 to end June this year,” Gouws says, adding that it was effective from the date TNBC signed the contract and not the other party.
In spite of the agreement, TNBC was being harassed to vacate: Once in August last year and again in January this year. “When the locks were finally unlocked on Wednesday, we were again informed that we need to vacate the premises by end March,” Gouws says – in spite of the contract stating they may use the premises until the end of June 2020.
A letter dated 20 August 2019 from TransNamib to the bowling club reads, “we regret to inform you that TransNamib has identified an important need to utilize the Bowling Field and its surrounding facilities for its activities with immediate effect”.
Furthermore, it stated that the lease agreement that was to be concluded between TransNamib and TNBC was no longer valid.
Another letter was served on the club on 21 October 2019, stating they had until the next day to hand over the keys. “Unless the keys are handed over to TransNamib, TransNamib will be left with no other option but to replace the locks of the premises and take full possession of the property,” the letter read.
According to Gouws, all this backwards and forwards has made it impossible for members to practise and after a week of being locked out of the premises, has left the bowling field in dire straits. “Now the grass is too long to play and has to be cut several times [to reach the desired length],” he said.
Medal-winners
With bowls bringing in more medals than any other sport in Namibia, team members feel more should be done to support the sport.
“We receive absolutely no funding. And if we do qualify to participate, it needs to come from our own pockets; a hefty price tag indeed,” Gouws says.
What’s more, Namibia plays host for an international bowls championship in 2021. At the moment Eros Bowling Club is the only one that meets international standards. However, “they too are facing challenges,” Gouws said.
TNBC has been operating at the current premises for the past 80 years.