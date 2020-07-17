More celebrities join Knockout Project

Image contributed

Eight more artists and personalities have added their weight to MTC’s Knockout Project, in which 30 well-known local personalities will get on stage at a live music concert and perform two hit songs.

According to MTC’s Fikameni Mathias, the project will raise funds for the homeless and encourage constructive debate on the issues through raising awareness.

The eight new pairings are Latoya Mwoombola aka Lioness who is paired with Robyn Naakambo; Sunny Boy and Luis Munana; One Blood, Magreth Mengo and Kazemmbire; Vikta Juice Boy and Isack Hamata; T Bozz and Staika and Collin Benjamin and Harold Akwenye; Kalux and Ricardo Mannetti; Top Cheri and Mavis Braga and Sally Boss Madam and Che Ulenga.

MTC aims to raise at least N$1 million and companies or individuals can participate by pledging N$50 000 to endorse the participation of personalities.

A concert is scheduled for 3 October 2020 at the National Theatre of Namibia. Members of the public can watch the show live online at N$50 or at the theatre for N$500.

Further participants will be announced on 21 and 28 July.

