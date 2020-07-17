More celebrities join Knockout Project

17 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Eight more artists and personalities have added their weight to MTC’s Knockout Project, in which 30 well-known local personalities will get on stage at a live music concert and perform two hit songs.
According to MTC’s Fikameni Mathias, the project will raise funds for the homeless and encourage constructive debate on the issues through raising awareness.
The eight new pairings are Latoya Mwoombola aka Lioness who is paired with Robyn Naakambo; Sunny Boy and Luis Munana; One Blood, Magreth Mengo and Kazemmbire; Vikta Juice Boy and Isack Hamata; T Bozz and Staika and Collin Benjamin and Harold Akwenye; Kalux and Ricardo Mannetti; Top Cheri and Mavis Braga and Sally Boss Madam and Che Ulenga.
MTC aims to raise at least N$1 million and companies or individuals can participate by pledging N$50 000 to endorse the participation of personalities.
A concert is scheduled for 3 October 2020 at the National Theatre of Namibia. Members of the public can watch the show live online at N$50 or at the theatre for N$500.
Further participants will be announced on 21 and 28 July.

Similar News

 

Chill with Windhoek Express

23 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Namibian artist Elisia Nghidishange hosts her third solo exhibition, The Insight of Intrusive Women, at the National Art Gallery until 18 July.• The...

Life in transition

3 days ago - 14 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • Marita van RooyenWell-known artist Barbara Böhlke’s latest collection can be viewed at The Project Room in Windhoek as from Friday (17 July).Although Böhlke...

Finding symmetry in chaos

1 week ago - 09 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • Nina van Zyl The group exhibition While In Quarantine opens at the Namibian Arts Association Gallery in the capital next week.Artists are the...

Simply You announces nominees

1 week ago - 09 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The fourth Simply You Magazine Lifestyle and Fashion Awards are slated for September, celebrating the arts, entertainment and fashion industry's achievements and growth.As has always...

Celebrities to hit the high notes for homelessness

1 week ago - 09 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

MTC launched the second edition of their Knockout Project – this year aimed at targeting homelessness in Namibia.Last year’s Knockout Project was aimed at creating...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 09 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Namibian artist Elisia Nghidishange hosts her third solo exhibition, The Insight of Intrusive Women, at the National Art Gallery until 18 July.Recurring events•...

Home updates for the cash-strapped seller

1 week ago - 06 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The buyer’s market we are experiencing at the moment, means that sellers will need to make sure their homes are in excellent condition if they...

Taking Namibian fashion to new virtual heights

1 week ago - 06 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The Museums Association of Namibia (MAN) recently held a workshop to discuss the concept of establishing a Museum of Namibian Fashion.Along with the initiative, a...

What's hot this weekend

2 weeks ago - 02 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Namibian artist Elisia Nghidishange hosts her third solo exhibition, The Insight of Intrusive Women, at the National Art Gallery until 18 July.• The...

Boerewors training a braaiing success

2 weeks ago - 01 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The popular Shoprite & Checkers Namibian Champion Boerewors competition is in full swing, with regional and final rounds just around the corner. Every year the...

Latest News

Photocopier for Monte Christo PS

21 hours ago | Education

Reacting to a request by the Monte Christo Primary School, FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, donated a photocopier valued at N$17 300. Speaking at...

Amateur cycling race on Sunday

22 hours ago | Sports

The Etameko Cycling Club host its second race this weekend.The club that works hand in hand with the NCCS Pro Cycling Club, was established in...

More celebrities join Knockout Project

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Eight more artists and personalities have added their weight to MTC’s Knockout Project, in which 30 well-known local personalities will get on stage at a...

Change thinking on TVET

22 hours ago | Education

Heads of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions in the Omaheke region highlighted the importance of skills development in the sector in recognition...

Chill with Windhoek Express

23 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Namibian artist Elisia Nghidishange hosts her third solo exhibition, The Insight of Intrusive Women, at the National Art Gallery until 18 July.• The...

City denies 5G technology

1 day - 16 July 2020 | Technology

Windhoek • [email protected] the proposed plan to implement 5G technology with Huawei has been discussed at length at many council meetings, the City of Windhoek...

Miller, Vorster time trail champs

1 day - 16 July 2020 | Sports

National Mountain Bike champion Alex Miller is the new Time Trial Champion after winning the last race of the Food Lover’s Market (FLM) elite men’s...

Branded appliances? Think twice

1 day - 16 July 2020 | Life Style

The temptation to purchase name brand appliances is undeniable. While some might purchase for status, others just genuinely love the style of the brand or...

Germany supports local tourism

1 day - 16 July 2020 | Tourism

While Government plans to open up borders mid-July in efforts to revive tourism, the industry estimates that there will be no tourist arrivals in Namibia...

Load More