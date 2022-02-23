More eco-awards for Gondwana

Scores big for environmental sustainability

23 February 2022 | Tourism

The sustainability efforts of Gondwana Collection Namibia have again been acknowledged with the highest seal of quality, awarded by the environmental initiative, Eco Awards Namibia.
Gondwana Collection Namibia now boasts 17 properties and offerings, which have a five-flower rating. Categories include conservation and guiding, energy, water, legal compliance as well as staff management and health, amongst others.
The Eco Awards were presented at the Hospitality Association of Namibia’s (HAN) gala dinner in Lüderitz last weekend.
The Gondwana properties that have Five Desert Flowers are Canyon Lodge, Canyon Village and Canyon Roadhouse, the Zambezi Mubala Lodge and Zambezi Mubala Camp, Etosha Safari Lodge and Etosha Safari Camp, Etosha King Nehale, Chobe River Camp and Hakusembe River Lodge.
Adding to this, Namib Desert Lodge, Namib Dune Star Camp and Desert Whisper as well as The Desert Grace, The Delight Swakopmund and Namushasha River Lodge and Namushasha River Villa received Five Green Flowers each.
Four years ago, Eco Awards Namibia introduced this elusive award with the focus on the environmental sections of conservation, water, energy and waste management.
The participation in the Eco Awards programme is voluntary and applicants are re-evaluated every three years.
Eco Awards Namibia is a sustainable tourism certification program, which is a result of the collaboration between the private sector and government. The standard evaluation, which awards one to five Desert Flowers to accommodation establishments and tour operators, focuses on the sustainability concept.

